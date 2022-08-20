Will Tower of Fantasy be released on consoles? The authors are clear with the current plans of the free RPG

Hotta Studio claims to be focused on the PC and mobile release, so there are no plans for a console version.

After an initial release in China, the team at Hotta Studio has been working to bring Tower of Fantasy to all PCs and mobiles around the world. East free fantasy rpg has been fascinating all fans of the genre since last August 10, and there are not a few who dream of a console version to transfer this world to other screens.

There are currently no plans to release the game on consoles in the near future.Hotta StudioHowever, everything indicates that console players will be left without Tower of Fantasy for the time being. Because, according to statements by Hotta Studio on Twitter, the development team now has other priorities: “Currently no plans to release the game on consoles in the near future, as we are focused only on PC and mobile for this global version. We appreciate your support and will post an update if this changes.”

In this way, Hotta Studio rules out a release on consoles. However, this door is not completely closed, so we will be attentive to all the developer’s publications regarding a change of decision. After all, there are many users who want to enter this story of salvation and destruction to explore a future space age.

If you want to know the key features of Hotta Studio’s free RPG, at 3DGames we tell you everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy. In addition, we have had the opportunity to play in their world and, after a few hours, we can say that this new proposal aims to repeat the success from Genshin Impact. You can read more about it in our first impressions of Tower of Fantasy.

