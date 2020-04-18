Will Vanessa die in Emmerdale? Michelle Hardwick discusses outcome of cancer storyline

Emmerdale vet Vanessa Woodfield faces an extended battle towards bowel cancer, and as she begins chemotherapy subsequent week actress Michelle Hardwick admits she is aware of if her alter ego will survive the sickness – however desires viewers to see how the emotional plot performs out on display.

“I used to be informed the outcome immediately as quickly as our producer Jane Hudson talked me via the storyline,” she reveals. “I’ve at all times recognized which means it’s going to go for Vanessa, and my lips are sealed!”

As she embarks on her remedy, Vanessa finds herself at odds with fiancée Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) who’s fighting the prognosis, and the couple find yourself clashing when they need to be united.

“Charity is doing her finest however the backside line is she is scared of Vanessa dying,” continues Hardwick. “Vanessa is struggling to return to phrases along with her personal mortality which ends up in battle between them. That is past Charity’s management, she will’t repair this and Vanessa finally ends up feeling fairly smothered.”

Relations between the pair are fractured additional when ‘Ness feels so cooped up she insists on celebrating finest mate Rhona Goskirk’s birthday with a drink or three, leaving Charity unimpressed when her girlfriend’s try at letting off steam sees her stumbling house greater than somewhat squiffy…

“She simply desires to get out of the home and have a bit of normality,” explains Hardwick. “Vanessa at all times has a drink with Rhona on her birthday so she drags her to their outdated pupil union bar and this lad chats her up. Then he asks what’s in her bum bag which has all her remedy in it, and it brings Vanessa again to actuality – she finally ends up getting extra drunk and throws a drink over this man!

“Then she creeps house sheepish and responsible, and Charity will not be completely happy. Vanessa simply wanted an escape, it’s a one-off blowout. You possibly can’t blame her.”

No matter Vanessa’s eventual destiny, it is a long-term story set to severely check ‘Vainness’ as a pair, and Hardwick admits it has been a frightening problem in phrases of bringing the illness to the fore.

“Viewers suggestions has been overwhelming, now we have been praised from not shying away from describing signs and speaking about poo and blood – saying these phrases to the one you love and your physician isn’t one thing you usually see on TV. Working with Bowel Cancer UK has been massively useful.

“It’s been powerful however I need to do it justice for the individuals going via it in actual life, that’s all I’m bothered about.”

