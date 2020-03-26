Will Vincent Hubbard return to EastEnders? Richard Blackwood speaks out

Followers of Richard Blackwood’s EastEnders character, Vincent Hubbard, had been most likely left feeling slightly unhappy with how his three-year stint on the cleaning soap got here to finish.

Vincent, having debuted within the reside 2015 30th-Anniversary episode, left the Sq. underneath mysterious circumstances in 2018 as he was final seen at gunpoint with a corrupt policeman seemingly about to kill him- one thing that Phil Mitchell had some involvement in, in fact.

Since then, he hasn’t been seen or heard from with Kim Fox being left a notice that indicated he had left her. However with Blackwood now showing on Channel four cleaning soap, Hollyoaks, as Felix Westwood, does this now imply {that a} decision for the character, and his followers, is even much less seemingly?

RadioTimes.com has been chatting to Blackwood and had that topic on our minds- and it doesn’t sound promising…

How did you are feeling about your EastEnders exit and would you return to it?

“I’d say I’ve come to a detailed with EastEnders. Don’t get me flawed, I had a good time there and so they genuinely regarded out for me. I’m very loyal, if I had affords whereas I used to be there I’d say no as EastEnders was my precedence. I had a good time and so they determined they’d cease the character once they did, In equity, I used to be additionally at a spot the place I wasn’t positive how rather more we may get out of Vincent; I all the time consider you must depart a state of affairs earlier than folks want you to. The way in which it was beginning to go for me, I knew it was taking place a highway the place I didn’t know the way rather more we may get. So I assumed possibly it’s for the most effective as effectively.

“Now I’m right here, my loyalty is Hollyoaks. If something EastEnders received me to the place the place I’m prepared for Hollyoaks, not to discredit it. I used to be there for 3 years engaged on a quick tempo present having to convey a efficiency day by day. EastEnders is hard. It’s 5 cameras, 14 scenes a day and it’s knackering. After I got here right here, it’s not 5 cameras. I appreciated the time you can tackle a scene, it didn’t really feel rushed. It allowed me to experiment extra which I’m grateful for. My loyalty 100 per cent is with Hollyoaks now.”

How is your Hollyoaks character, Felix, completely different to Vincent?

“It’s so bizarre, I attempted very arduous to be sure I didn’t convey Vincent to Felix Westwood. Once you’re used to taking part in a personality for thus lengthy, it’s arduous to shake it off. Within the two years since I left, I did a number of performs that allowed me to shake off Vincent and to discover my id as Richard – then as an actor once more. Felix is way extra humorous than Vincent was.

“When Vincent was bouncing off Kim, she was the joker and he would end the joke by being the straight man. What I like with Felix is that he’s harmful, however he’s so humorous; switching between the 2 feels good. One minute you’ve received folks laughing, and I’ve received that comedian timing from stand-up, however when it’s time to get critical or emotional, I can present Felix as a rounded character. That’s the massive distinction for me as Vincent was fairly a closed ebook.”

