Will Warren and Sienna’s son Sebastian die in Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks followers are fearing for the destiny of little Sebastian as Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey)’s son was wheeled in for a bone marrow transplant that would save his life.

The tragic two year-old is battling leukaemia and surgical procedure could also be his solely hope. Sienna had simply returned from being on the run along with her boy, alongside along with his twin sister Sophie, who she snatched in January having simply received her youngsters again from child daddy Cunning who kidnapped them once they have been infants as a part of the warring dad and mom’ ongoing feud… Maintaining?

Sienna got here residence when a match was discovered in Chester, so with Sebastian’s life now hanging in the stability might it lastly be time for his mum and dad to place their variations apart?

“They’ve a extremely robust bond,” Lomas tells RadioTimes.com. “And deep down I believe Warren is sorry for taking the youngsters away from their mom. He does really feel dangerous about it.

“As at all times with Warren he felt it was the fitting ting to do on the time, however realises now it most likely wasn’t!”

As viewers noticed, Cunning is so decided to place their toxic previous behind them he’s even given Sienna a recording of his murderous misdemeanours for her to make use of as collateral if he tries to take off with the twins once more. Absolutely that unprecedented transfer reveals he means enterprise?

“At first I discovered it tough to justify Warren doing that,” admits Lomas. “He’s a really sensible cookie and to offer all that incriminating data to his arch-enemy – I wasn’t certain. However he actually needs Sienna to belief him this time, and he does wish to strive and make a greater life for him and the children. She is his youngsters’ mum so he’ll wish to shield her.

“Though that recording is certain to crop up once more sooner or later,” he grins. “After I examine it in the script I believed, ‘Properly that’s a future storyline proper there!’ It’s all on the market now…”

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.