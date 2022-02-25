Will we have a new Call of Duty in 2023? Activision responds to rumors of a possible delay

A few days ago, Bloomberg reported on the possibility that the iconic shooter franchise would skip a year.

the saga of Call of Duty is going through the most diffuse moments. After one of the most notorious purchases in the industry, the future of the franchise in PlayStation It has been highly questioned, although Microsoft has already taken care of clarifying all possible unknowns. Now, the shooter has once again taken over the specialized news due to rumors of a possible delay that would leave us without the delivery closed for 2023.

We have an exciting lineup of premium and free-to-play experiences for this year, next year, and beyond.Activision BlizzardBloomberg advanced this information based on its own sources, but one of the Activision Blizzard spokespersons has provided new statements that deny everything heard so far: “We have an exciting lineup of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year, and beyond. Reports to the contrary are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time comes,” read a note sent to 3DGames.

In this way, from Activision Blizzard they urge to forget this rumor and be attentive to the news that they publish officially from their already known channels. Previously, Bloomberg also advanced a news in which it was stated that Call of Duty could abandon its annual release system, although it is also information for catch with tweezers until Activision Blizzard rules on it.

What has been confirmed from the official accounts of Call of Duty are the plans of the franchise for this year 2022, which includes a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched in 2019. So, following what Activision Blizzard said in its statement, it will be time to wait for news from you to check the future of the franchise.

