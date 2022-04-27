Will we have Pokémon Scarlet and Purple news this week? From Japan they leave us a clue

A television program has promised details of what The Pokémon Company is up to.

At the end of February we witnessed the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the new generation of the saga scheduled to launch this year in Nintendo Switch. It is a more special delivery than the previous ones for the Spanish public because it is set in Spain, but we hardly have the presentation trailer of it that you can see on these lines.

However, we could learn more about these new releases this week. Or at least of the plans The Pokémon Company with its franchise, as the Japanese TV show PokéDoko has promised that it will share new details about the brand in its next episode, which airs on Sunday, April 24.

A TV program will offer Pokémon newsAs VGC collects, this drops that the company could share news before that date and, although it is only known that these are going to be from Pokémon, the community hopes that it will be about Scarlet and Purple. Almost two months have passed since the announcement, so it fits both that they talk about the two new games and that they update information about other spin-offs, such as Pokémon GO or Pokémon Unite.

Neither Pokémon Scarlet nor Pokémon Purple have a release date set on the calendar yet, although their premiere is expected at the end of 2022, when it lands on Nintendo’s hybrid console. To liven up the wait, at 3DJuegos we have collected five lessons that the saga should have learned in the face of these new installments that are yet to come.

