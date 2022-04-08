Will we see more NFTs from Ubisoft? The company responds after the cessation of content in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The tactical action title was the first to receive various units of this digital asset, known as Digits.

Just a few hours ago, Ubisoft announced that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would stop receiving content. Although the company has clarified that it will focus in the future of the franchise, users have not been slow to express their doubts about the fate of the latest NFTs presented by the French developer, which were located within this tactical action game. And it is that, despite the fact that the public complained massively In front of the digital asset, from the study they believe that it is an idea that the players still do not understand.

You own a piece of the game and you have left a mark on its historyUbisoftGamesindustry has asked itself the same questions as many users and has contacted Ubisoft to find out the company’s intentions regarding the NFTs of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. It turns out that on the Ubisoft Quartz website, the parent page for all the developer’s ideas regarding NFTs, the following message is read: “Thank you to all the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players who have claimed their first Digits! You are owners of a game piece and you have left a mark on their history“.

However, the statement does not end with a simple celebration and anticipates next NFT on other Ubisoft games: “Stay tuned for more updates with platform features and future releases to come with other gamesWe cannot know if Ubisoft intends to release more units of this digital asset for the upcoming Ghost Recon: Frontline or for titles from other franchises.

In this way, we will have to wait to know Ubisoft’s plans around its NFTs. After all, the company is convinced that it will go ahead with the idea despite the bad reception of the public, which has led us to reflect on the biggest challenge that Ubisoft faces with this non-fungible token. However, it should be noted that in recent days we have received news that directly affects the performance and popularity of NFTs: a third of these digital assets are no longer worth anything.

