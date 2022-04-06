Will we use Thor’s hammer in God of War: Ragnarok? In PlayStation they give us a clue

A new mechanic for the Santa Monica game has been confirmed by a sound designer.

There is no doubt that God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 by owners of a Sony console. In fact, Santa Monica Studio He has been working on the sequel to Kratos’ new Nordic adventure for PS4 and PS5 for several years, even benefiting from the knowledge gained from having released the first part on PC.

All that learning should serve so that the second installment of this new era has even more options, and Handsome Anthony Jimenez, PlayStation sound designer, seems to indicate that it will. As you have dropped in your personal account of TwitterRagnarok will feature at least one surprising new mechanics of combat related to what we already saw in 2018.

The developer has quoted in a publication a video in which a user was struck by the mechanics of launching the Leviathan Ax, which can be thrown and picked up later as if it were a boomerang. He has responded to the message by assuring that he is excited to see how players will react to what they are preparing for God of War: Ragnarok, specifically speaking of being surprised “in a similar way”.

The community has begun to speculate with ThorWhat happened? That it is no coincidence that I say this when it is more than likely that we will meet Thor in the sequel starring Kratos and Atreus. Much of the fan community have begun to speculate with a similar mechanics with Thor’s hammer, the Mjölnir, some being convinced that we will be able to access this weapon during the adventure. The operation of the hammer can be similar to that of the ax and it fits with the image we have of the god today although, whether we do it or not, it is clear that Kratos will be able to use new tools to continue unleashing the chaos of him.

We will have to wait to find out if the mechanic is directly related to Thor or goes another way, but what fans are looking forward to the most is the confirmation of a specific release date on PS4 and PS5, since so far it is only set to arrive during 2022. In any case, from Santa Monica they insist that it will be released this year, despite the fact that the community is concerned about the absence of news.

