Will when is Never Have I Ever season 2 launched? Netflix renews series

Coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever could have solely landed on Netflix on the finish of the April, however the platform has already confirmed that Devi and the gang might be again for season two.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and loosely based mostly on her personal highschool experiences, Never Have I Ever was shortly binge-watched throughout lockdown with followers now determined for extra – particularly contemplating the romantic cliffhanger the series finale left us on.

Will Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) select Paxton Corridor-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), who she spent the entire series idolising? Or will she as a substitute go for her rival-turned-friend Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) whom she could have developed emotions for?

Right here’s every part we find out about season two, its launch date and who we anticipate to see return to Sherman Oaks.

Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix: Is it coming again?

Sure! The present’s Twitter account introduced its renewal with a video of the solid on a Zoom name – a sight we’ve develop into all too acquainted with throughout lockdown.

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever acquired a season 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

The 60-second clip options Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Ramona Younger (Eleanor Wong), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), Darren Barnet (Paxton Corridor-Yoshida), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross) and Richa Moorjani (Kamala) as they study the excellent news from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar).

Whereas at first they suppose Maitreyi referred to as them collectively to speak about her new lockdown fringe (or ‘bangs’ because the People say), she ultimately manages to inform them that Never Have I Ever might be again for season two.

Series creator Mindy Kaling additionally tweeted asserting her pleasure for the second season, including: “It’s all since you guys turned as much as watch it and advised your folks – it’s that easy! Thanks a lot. And THANK YOU to our companions at Netflix.”

The renewal information comes simply over two months after the primary season launched on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever season 2 launch date

Whereas season two has formally been confirmed, Netflix has not but given us a launch – as a substitute promising that Never Have I Ever’s second season is “coming quickly”.

The primary season of Never Have I Ever entered manufacturing in early 2019 and arrived on Netflix round a yr later.

Netflix sometimes places out a brand new season of its half-hour series – suppose Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Santa Clarita Food plan, Grace and Frankie – yearly, so the earliest RadioTimes.com predicts a return for Never Have I Ever is spring 2021.

Nevertheless, it’s value noting that the present hiatus in TV manufacturing attributable to the coronavirus pandemic may have a knock-on impact which ends up in any filming being postponed, due solid and manufacturing expertise being tied up in different delayed tasks.

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

With no second season confirmed, there’s no trailer but – clearly.

However if you happen to’re in search of a sign of when we will anticipate a primary look, a teaser for Never Have I Ever’s first season dropped on 19th March 2020, with a full-length trailer (under) following on 15th April. So anticipate your first sneak peek at season two round a month earlier than the brand new episodes drop.

Never Have I Ever season 2 solid

Although there’s been no official affirmation as but, it’d be a shocker if all the essential solid didn’t return for season tow, together with…

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s college nemesis (turned potential love curiosity?)

Darren Barnet as Paxton Corridor-Yoshida, Devi’s good friend

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mom

The series wouldn’t be fairly the identical with out John McEnroe returning as narrator, so fingers crossed he’s again, alongside supporting solid members like Ramona Younger (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (whio performs Mohan, Devi’s father who handed away earlier than the series started).

Never Have I Ever season 2 auditions

With season two not but confirmed, the staff behind Never Have I Ever are a approach off holding auditions, however we’ll make sure to convey you the newest information on how you can check out for the present as quickly as pre-production begins.

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting requires leads in my new @netflix present! I’m THRILLED to have the chance to do that. The components are so juicy and humorous, and I’m SO excited to satisfy you! Full information is right here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Be warned, although: in April 2019, Mindy Kaling put out an open casting name for the primary season (see above) and acquired greater than 15,000 submissions, so any auditionees might be up towards loads of competitors!

Never Have I Ever season one is streaming now on Netflix. You can too try the finest Netflix series and finest Netflix films to maintain you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to look at.