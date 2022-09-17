Will Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have multiple endings? The authors rule it out for a simple reason

Team Ninja will introduce a Morale system that will simply allow us to explore different strategies.

Their proposal has been attractive enough for players not to want to lose track of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but from Team Ninja they have also wanted to raise user expectations with details and gameplays full of deadly creatures y chinese martial arts. Which is complemented by a Morale system that, contrary to what we have seen in other titles, will not have any impact on the story.

Morale system does not impact narrativeTeam NinjaThat’s how they commented Masaaki Yamagiwa y Fumihiko Yasudaproducers of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, in an exclusive interview with 3DJuegos: “Moral’s system/ranking influences how you progress in each phase. You don’t need to maintain this range throughout the game, just for a specific phase at a time. There will be different flags and markers to look for in each level that will influence your rank.”

“When you advance to the next mission and phase, your rank returns to zero. In this way, the Morale system does not impact the narrative“, continue the producers. Therefore, and taking into account that this functionality does not affect the development of the plot, from Team Ninja they can rule out the existence of more than one outcome: “The game will not feature multiple endings or paths, so please enjoy playing a variety of different strategies in each stage you explore.”

Be that as it may, we are sure that the new installment of Team Ninja will offer many challenges on its unique path, so we recommend reading our first impressions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to prepare for launch. However, there is nothing like a first-hand experience, so we take this opportunity to remember that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty already has a limited-time demo on PS5 and Xbox Series.

