Will Wonder Woman come to PS4 and Xbox One? A job offer raises doubts about its launch

Monolith Productions recruits staff with development experience on both old generation consoles.

During the gala for The Game Awards 2021 held last December, Wonder Woman was presented, an open-world action-adventure video game starring the Amazon warrior of the DC trinity. At that time, no launch platforms were confirmed, but an exclusive premiere for PC and new consoles was suspected; now, job offers raise doubts.

According to ads discovered by SegmentNext, Monolith Productions Recruit staff to develop next-gen rendering technology for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and any other new platforms they adopt. So far so good, but later it is specified in the requirements have had experience developing PS4 and Xbox One, preferably for both platforms.

What is known about Wonder Woman

Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment also left no information during their announcement trailer of when the video game could hit stores. However, as the premieres of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, both starring DC Comics heroes and villains, are set for 2022, it is expected that Wonder Woman will not be released until 2023 at the earliest. Also planned for this year is Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy.

Signed by the creators of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Wonder Woman is an open-world action-adventure video game in which the daughter of Themyscira has to fight to unite her Amazonian family and the humans of the modern world. Its authors will also bring back the Nemesis system from their previous projects.

