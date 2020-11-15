Will you become deputy CM of Bihar or not? Sushil Modi said on the question – I will remain a worker

new Delhi: After the Bihar elections, even though the name of Janata Dal United (JDU) President Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) as the Chief Minister has been cleared, the suspense still remains in the name of the Deputy CM. Meanwhile Tara Kishore Prasad was elected the leader of the BJP Legislature Party (Legislature). At the same time, Renu Devi has been chosen as Upaneta. Due to this, the chances of being given the chair again till now BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (Sushil Kumar Modi) are less likely. BJP has given clear indications that it can be changed. Also Read – BJP made Anurag Thakur in charge of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections, Shahnawaz Hussain also responsible

In the midst of these discussions whether Sushil Kumar Modi will be deputy CM or not, there is a tweet. The discussion has been further strengthened by this tweet that Sushil Kumar Modi will no longer be the deputy CM. Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted in the midst of these discussions that whether or not there is a post, but I will remain a BJP worker, no one can take it away. Also Read – Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar, ‘suspense’ continues for the post of Deputy CM

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person would have got it. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given in the future. No one can take away the post of worker. Also Read – Bihar NDA Meeting Updates: Nitish Kumar claims to meet the Governor and form government, will take oath of Bihar CM tomorrow – Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

Sushil Modi wrote that ‘BJP and Sangh Parivar gave me so much in 40 years of political life that maybe no other would have been found. I will discharge the responsibility also in future. No one can take away the post of worker.

After this tweet, Sushil Kumar Modi also tweeted and congratulated Tarkishore for being elected the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. He wrote – Congratulations to Tarkishore ji on being unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Legislature. He also congratulated the Deputy Leader.