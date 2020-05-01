Will Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Occur? Here’s What The Showrunner Says

Depart a Remark
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is quick approaching its Season 1 finale. After premiering in January, the NBC sequence has gained itself an viewers. Nonetheless, the latest Hollywood-wide shutdowns have left future renewal choices up within the air for the musical dramedy and a number of other different midseason exhibits. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist showrunner Austin Winsberg not too long ago weighed in concerning the chance of a renewal and there is some hope.
Jane Levy’s Zoey started Season 1 with a extra constructive outlook on life. Positive, she was freaked out about instantly being able to listen to folks sing their emotions to her, however she adjusted. Nonetheless, her dad’s well being has been slowly deteriorating over the season, she has but to decide on between Max and Simon, and work has been extremely aggravating. The season’s remaining episode will probably resolve just a few storylines whereas leaving others open-ended for Season 2. Sadly, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist hasn’t been renewed but, however Austin Winsberg is hopeful that it is going to be. Right here’s what he instructed TVLine:
I’m cautiously optimistic for a Season 2. I needed to pitch Season 2 to [NBC execs] two-and-a-half weeks in the past, so I’ve absolutely mapped out all of Season 2. The community was very pleased with the artistic course. They’re very pleased with the present on the whole. There’s only a lot for [NBC] to determine as a result of the world is placed on maintain, they usually don’t know when taking pictures’s allowed to start out once more and what their wants are going to be.
If the showrunner is “cautiously optimistic” that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist can be renewed, then so am I. That stated, Austin Winsberg additionally admits that there’s nonetheless quite a lot of uncertainty and that NBC execs nonetheless have so much “to determine” — like when manufacturing can decide again up — earlier than they arrive to a remaining choice about bringing the present again for Season 2.
The musical dramedy has solely simply begun to work its magic and there’s nonetheless lots to mine from the storyline. Apart from, Zoey is simply beginning to kind by way of all of her difficult emotions about her dad’s potential demise and the love triangle she’s in and I’d personally be devastated if the sequence is cancelled earlier than any of those plotlines are resolved.
Fortunately, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has maintained regular viewership, touchdown a 0.6 in demo and a bit of over three million viewers when factoring within the Stay+7 scores. That stated, the sequence does are available in final within the demo when in comparison with NBC’s different dramas. Nonetheless I’m hoping for the perfect as a result of I believe the musical sequence greater than deserves a second season.
The Season 1 finale of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sunday, Might three at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC. For extra on what to observe, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 summer season premiere information.
