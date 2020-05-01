Will Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Occur? Here’s What The Showrunner Says

Jane Levy’s Zoey started Season 1 with a extra constructive outlook on life. Positive, she was freaked out about instantly being able to listen to folks sing their emotions to her, however she adjusted. Nonetheless, her dad’s well being has been slowly deteriorating over the season, she has but to decide on between Max and Simon, and work has been extremely aggravating. The season’s remaining episode will probably resolve just a few storylines whereas leaving others open-ended for Season 2. Sadly, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist hasn’t been renewed but, however Austin Winsberg is hopeful that it is going to be. Right here’s what he instructed TVLine: