William Blinn Useless: ‘Brian’s Track’ Screenwriter Was 83

William Blinn, two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter of “Brian’s Track” and “Roots,” died on Thursday, his daughter Anneliese Johnson confirmed to Selection. He was 83.

Blinn died of pure causes at an assisted dwelling group in Burbank, Calif, in accordance with his daughter.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Blinn moved to Los Angeles for faculty, the place he launched his profession as a tv writer-producer within the Sixties. Freelancing on totally different sequence led to his massive break in 1971 when he penned ABC’s “Brian’s Track.” The next yr, Blinn nabbed his first Emmy Award in excellent writing achievement within the drama, adaptation class for his work on the sports activities movie. “Brian’s Track” was watched by 55 million folks when it aired on Nov. 30, 1971, and was the fourth most-watched movie ever to air on tv on the time.

In 1972, the author additionally pitched “The Rookies” to producer Aaron Spelling. After two years on the present, Blinn developed the TV adaptation of “Eight is Sufficient,” wrote the miniseries “Roots” and produced and penned the primary three seasons of “Fame.”

Blinn wrote one function screenplay, “Purple Rain,” in 1984 with co-writer and director Albert Magnoli. The movie was a rock musical drama starring the musician Prince and grossed over $70 million on the field workplace.

The late author, producer and drama specialist obtained the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award from Writers Guild of America in 2009. He additionally served as a employees author on “Bonanza,” developed “Eight Is Sufficient” and created “The Interns” and “The Rookies and Pensacola: Wings of Gold.”

Blinn is survived by his daughter, Anneliese; his son, Chris; and his grandchildren Mackenzie, Eden, Zachary and Zoe.