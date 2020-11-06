William Jackson Harper to Star in ‘Love Life’ Season 2 at HBO Max

Willliam Jackson Harper is ready to lead “Love Life” Season 2 at HBO Max, Selection has discovered.

Season 2 will likely be set in New York Metropolis and give attention to Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the lady he thought was going to be his individual. The rug pulled out from beneath him, he’s plunged again into the seek for the romantic achievement that he thought he had already discovered. Season 1 star and collection govt producer Anna Kendrick will make appearances in the season, reprising the position of Darby.

Harper is finest identified for his position as Chidi Anagonye in the critically acclaimed NBC comedy “The Good Place,” which got here to an finish after 4 seasons earlier this yr. His different TV roles embody reveals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Breaks,” “Particular person of Curiosity,” and “The Electrical Firm.” He’s additionally set to seem in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming Amazon collection “The Underground Railroad.” On the movie facet, he lately starred in the hit horror movie “Midsommar.” He can even narrate the upcoming Marvel audiobook collection “Black Panther: Sins of the King,” which releases on Serial Field in January 2021.

He’s repped by UTA, AC Administration, Jill Fritzo PR, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Love Life” was one of many first titles to launch on HBO Max when the streamer formally debuted earlier this yr. Sam Boyd created the present and serves as govt producer and co-showrunner. Bridget Bedard can also be co-showrunner and govt producer. Kendrick, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante additionally govt produce. The collection is produced by Lionsgate Tv and Feigco Leisure.