William Link Lifeless: ‘Columbo” and ‘Homicide, She Wrote’ Creator Was 87

William Link, a author and producer recognized for co-creating “Columbo” and “Homicide, She Wrote,” died of congestive coronary heart failure in Los Angeles on Sunday, his niece confirmed to Selection. He was 87.

Over the course of Link’s decades-long tv profession, he turned recognized for working alongside screenwriter and producer Richard Levinson. The duo collaborated on numerous initiatives, together with each “Columbo” and “Homicide, She Wrote.”

Steven Spielberg, who directed the primary episode of “Columbo,” paid tribute to Link on Tuesday.

“Invoice’s actually good nature all the time impressed me to do good work for a person who, together with Dick Levinson, was an enormous a part of what turned my very own private movie faculty on the Common lot,” Spielberg mentioned in an announcement. “Invoice was one among my favourite and most affected person lecturers and, greater than something, I realized a lot from him concerning the true anatomy of a plot. I caught an enormous break when Invoice and Dick trusted a younger, inexperienced director to do the primary episode of ‘Columbo.’ That job helped persuade the studio to let me do ‘Duel,’ and with all that adopted I owe Invoice so very, very a lot. My ideas are with Margery and his whole household.”

Link’s first-ever writing credit score got here in 1959 when he labored on the story for an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse.” That very same 12 months he additionally contributed to 5 different sequence. This work ethic would foreshadow the remainder of his profession, as Link would go on to lend his writing abilities to over 70 reveals and films over the following 50 years.

However the author solely began down the trail to tv success after first utilizing his abilities in print. Previous to serving within the U.S. Military from 1956 to 1958, Link and Levinson — who died in 1987 — revealed a mystery-themed story entitled “Whistle Whereas You Work” in Ellery Queen’s Thriller Journal.

Link spent years crafting narratives for TV audiences, however he additionally started producing shortly earlier than the Seventies. The tv hit “Columbo” first aired in 1971, with each Link and Levinson on the helm. Beneath Link’s watch, the sequence, which he co-created, produced and wrote for, remained in manufacturing till 2003.

Link and Levinson struck upon one other long-lasting idea with their collaborative creation of “Homicide, She Wrote.” The present lasted from 1984 to 1996, and the TV film “Homicide, She Wrote: South by Southwest” aired in 1997. Starring Angela Lansbury, the sequence centered round a novelist who solved homicide mysteries. It additionally challenged ideas for what audiences would tune into, because it lacked components that networks usually appeared to when approving reveals: intercourse and heightened violence.

The screenwriter’s work earned him two Emmy award wins and 9 different Emmy nominations. He shared each awards with Levinson, and the duo have been inducted into the Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences Corridor of Fame in 1994 — a posthumous honor for Levinson.

The author’s remaining credit score got here for the “The place Do the Balloons Go?” quick in 2009, capping off a prolonged and fruitful profession.

Link is survived by his spouse Margery Nelson, his grandchildren Anabelle Robertson, Bennett Nieberg, Fin Nieberg and Levi Nieberg, and his nieces and nephews Amy Salko Robertson and John Robertson, Karen Salko Nieberg and Owen Nieberg.