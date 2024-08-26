William Shatner Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

William Shatner is a Canadian actor, author, producer, and director whose career has spanned over seven decades. Born on March 22, 1931, in Montreal, Quebec, Shatner has become an iconic figure in popular culture. He is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

However, his contributions to entertainment extend far beyond the final frontier of space. From his early days in theater to his recent ventures into music and space travel, Shatner’s career has been marked by versatility, reinvention, and a tireless work ethic.

Who is William Shatner?

William Shatner began his career as a classical Shakespearean actor in Canada before transitioning to television and film. His breakthrough role came in 1966 when he was cast as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. This role catapulted him to international fame and defined his early career.

However, Shatner has proven to be much more than just Captain Kirk. He’s a prolific author, writing numerous science fiction novels and autobiographies. He’s also a recording artist, director, and space traveler, having flown to space with Blue Origin in 2021 at the age of 90.

Attribute Details Name William Shatner Date of Birth March 22, 1931 Age (2024) 93 years old Place of Birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) Profession Actor, Author, Producer, Director, Recording Artist, Space Traveler Net Worth (2024) $100 million

Where is William Shatner now?

As of 2024, William Shatner continues to be active in the entertainment industry despite being in his 90s. He regularly appears at conventions, participates in documentaries about Star Trek and his career, and continues to pursue various creative projects.

In recent years, he has focused more on his music career, releasing albums and performing spoken word concerts. Shatner also remains engaged with his fans through social media, where he shares his thoughts on current events, his latest projects, and his enduring passion for science and space exploration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Shatner (@williamshatner)

Age and Physique Details

Born on March 22, 1931, William Shatner is currently 93 years old. Despite his advanced age, Shatner has maintained a relatively active lifestyle. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) tall.

Shatner has been known throughout his career for his distinctive voice and commanding presence, which have served him well in his various roles. In his later years, he has been open about dealing with age-related health issues, including tinnitus and joint pain. Still, he has remained committed to staying active and engaged in his various pursuits.

Personal Life and Relationship Details

William Shatner has been married four times. His first marriage was to Canadian actress Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969, with whom he had three daughters: Leslie, Lisabeth, and Melanie. His second marriage to Marcy Lafferty lasted from 1973 to 1996.

Shatner’s third marriage to Nerine Kidd ended tragically with her accidental drowning in 1999. His fourth marriage to Elizabeth Martin began in 2001 and ended in divorce in 2020.

Both joys and tragedies have marked Shatner’s personal life. The loss of his third wife had a profound impact on him, and he has spoken openly about the experience in interviews and his writings. Despite the challenges, Shatner has maintained close relationships with his daughters and has several grandchildren.

Spouse Marriage Duration Details Gloria Rand 1956 – 1969 First marriage, mother of his three daughters Marcy Lafferty 1973 – 1996 Second marriage Nerine Kidd 1997 – 1999 The third marriage ended tragically, with her drowning Elizabeth Martin 2001 – 2020 The fourth marriage ended in divorce Children Leslie, Lisabeth, Melanie Three daughters from his first marriage

Professional Career Details

William Shatner’s career spans multiple decades and mediums. Here are some key highlights:

Theater: Shatner began his career in Canadian theater, performing at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

Television: His breakthrough came with Star Trek (1966-1969). He later starred in T.J. Hooker (1982-1986) and won Emmy Awards for his role as Denny Crane in The Practice and Boston Legal.

Film: Shatner appeared in seven Star Trek films and has had roles in various other movies throughout his career.

Voice Acting: He has lent his voice to numerous animated series and video games.

Directing: Shatner directed Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and several television episodes.

Writing: He has authored or co-authored numerous books, including science fiction novels and autobiographies.

Music: Shatner has released several albums and is known for his unique spoken-word style covering popular songs.

Net Worth and Salary Details

As of 2024, William Shatner’s net worth is around $100 million. This wealth comes from his long acting career, books, music albums, and various business ventures.

While exact salary details for many of his projects are not public, it’s known that he earned around $150,000 per episode for his work on Boston Legal. Shatner also earns significant income from convention appearances, reportedly charging $10,000 per hour with a minimum of five hours.

Company Details and Investments

William Shatner has been involved in various business ventures and investments throughout his career. One of his most notable associations was with Priceline.com, for which he was a spokesperson for many years. While rumors circulated that he had made hundreds of millions from Priceline stock, Shatner has clarified that these reports were exaggerated.

Is it 4”x 5”? It’s a copy of an 8”x10” signed photo. The women running my fan club at the time were sending these out to folks who wrote in with a letter to join the fan club where you could get a genuine signed photo.

I have no idea why they did that 🤷🏼 (nor did I know they… https://t.co/zJqU2KRjr5 pic.twitter.com/G58xIQyu4L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2024

Shatner has also invested in real estate. He owns properties in Los Angeles and Kentucky, including a 360-acre farm where he raises horses. In recent years, Shatner has shown interest in technology and blockchain, though specific details of these investments are not widely known.

Investment and Funding

Beyond his investments, Shatner has been involved in various charitable efforts. He has supported organizations related to horseback riding therapy for children and veterans.

In a unique fundraising effort, Shatner sold a kidney stone to raise money for Habitat for Humanity, demonstrating his willingness to use his celebrity status for charitable causes.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

William Shatner maintains an active presence on social media, engaging with fans and sharing updates about his projects. His official social media accounts include:

Platform Handle Followers (2024) Twitter @WilliamShatner 2.4 million Instagram @williamshatner 356,000 Facebook @williamshatner 1.5 million Website williamshatner.com N/A

Shatner also has an official website (williamshatner.com) where fans can find information about his latest projects, appearances, and merchandise.

Conclusion

William Shatner’s career is a testament to his adaptability and enduring appeal. From his iconic role as Captain Kirk to later comedic and dramatic performances, Shatner has continually reinvented himself, remaining relevant in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.

His forays into writing, music and even space travel showcase a man of diverse interests and talents, ensuring his legacy extends beyond acting. As he continues to engage with fans and pursue new projects well into his 90s, William Shatner remains a beloved figure in popular culture, inspiring generations with his creativity and zest for life.