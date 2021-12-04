William Tesillo responded to a racist comment from a TUDN chronicler

William Tesillo scored his first goal with León in the 2021 season Photo: Twitter @clubleonfc

During the match between Tigers and Lion of the first leg semifinals, the commentator of TUDN, Raul Lopez, made a racist comment about William Tesillo, lion player. After the soccer player received a hit from the ball, Raúl commented that “Tesillo’s bruises are not going to be seen.” His words immediately caused controversy on social media. Today, the Colombian player answered the commentator.

With a letter that the player posted on his social networks, and with the support of the León Club, the South American showed his disagreement with the comments made. “A very reckless and nonsensical comment, made by mr. Raúl López during the transmission of the Tigres vs León game, he hurt my family, all the people who support me, they love me and many more people”, He assured.

In the same way, Tesillo did not keep anything to himself and showed his anger: “My obligation is to show anger and disagreement in a situation like this, where the issue of racism and discrimination should not be taken lightly. These types of comments will always be unacceptable.”.

Tigres defeated León 2-1 in the first leg of the Semifinal. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero).

Aware of having made a mistake in his narration, Raúl López himself apologized after the game. “To William Tesillo, his family, his teammates and all the people that I may have offended with a comment during yesterday’s broadcast, I offer a sincere apology”, He said in a small letter that he published on his account Twitter.

“Throughout my 31-year career I have behaved with absolute professionalism, dedication and respect for this sport that we love and that should be an example for everyone. What I expressed was not intended to be interpreted. I acknowledge my carelessness and reiterate my heartfelt apology”, He expressed. Finally, the commentator affirmed that he deeply respects the player and his family.

Tesillo, aware of the apology, accepted them, but did not hesitate to express his feelings through the letter. “I have always fought for a society in which we must all be exemplary. Although I appreciate and accept the apologies offered, I cannot and should not remain silent. I am a man of faith, peace and deep respect. I trust that these incidents will never be repeated, with anyone”He said at the close of his letter.

William Tesillo has been a León player since 2018 and was champion with the emerald team in 2020. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / Reuters)

Likewise, the León club showed its support for the player. “In this team we are all the same. In this team #TodosSomosTesillo. Respect, Union, Claw and Surrender”, A message that was posted by the esmeralda team on their social networks and that received the support of their followers.

For now, the first leg between León and Tigres ended 2-1 on the go. This partial advantage for college cats can be very important for the second leg. In this meeting, Jean Meneses scored the first goal for the green bellies, while Florian Thauvin tied the score for the team of Miguel Herrera, while Carlos Gonzalez He converted the goal of the comeback in the 95th minute.

The return match will take place next Saturday, December 4, at the León Stadium. For this match, the emeralds can advance if they score a goal and do not receive any. A tie would qualify them for better position in the table. For Tigres, any victory marker ensures a pass to the semifinals. The winner of the match will wait for a rival between Atlas and Pumas.

