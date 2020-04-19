Williams coach Mouratoglou launches five-week tournament amid pandemic

Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou says his tennis academy will host a five-week match starting in May that will give players the hazard to get once more on court docket docket all through the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 hour in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou says his tennis academy will host a five-week match starting in May that will give players the hazard to get once more on court docket docket all through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment