Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff to Appear at Cannabis Convention

Willie Nelson and Luck Presents, a “rogue collective” based mostly in his hometown of Luck, Texas, have introduced a four-day digital hashish conference, to be hosted on-line by fellow musician Nathaniel Rateliff.

Dubbed “Luck Summit: Planting the Seed,” the ticketed occasion will function a profit for HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Challenge, with programming starting April 26 and wrapping up on Nelson’s 88th birthday April 29. Registration is obtainable right here.

“Willie Nelson is a music and hashish icon, so in fact we’re thrilled to associate,” mentioned Sam D’Arcangelo, the director of the Cannabis Voter Challenge. “Texas and the remainder of the US are sitting at a hashish crossroads proper now. There’s no higher time to have fun how far we’ve come and have a dialog about the place hashish legalization goes from right here.”

The confab guarantees yet-to-be-announced musical collaborations in addition to audio system, panel discussions, cooking- and health-based demonstrations and even comedy skits, with the purpose of highlighting hashish’ position in historical past and its future within the tradition. Luck Presents says the occasion is aimed at “trade veterans, informal connoisseurs” and people in-between.

Though the web convention begins on 4/26, 4/20 is not going to go unmarked, naturally, as Luck Presents marks that because the beginning date of a nine-day “Excessive Holidays.” The org says it’s pushing the Biden administration and Congress to formally designate the Excessive Holidays into legislation as a nationwide vacation; though at current that may look like a good-luck-with-that prospect, supporters are urged to signal a Change.org petition right here.

Luck Presents is understood for placing on a spring mini-festival annually within the hometown of Nelson’s that provides the org its title, however 2021 marks the second spring in a row that the Luck Reunion has had to sit the yr out and transfer towards digital festivities. The April hashish summit is being billed as the primary annual of many extra to come.