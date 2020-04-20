Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa 4/20 Fests Start Week – Variety

This week’s music live-streams begin not with a bang however a bong: Willie Nelson and Wiz Khalifa are fronting two totally different 4/20 multi-artist on-line potfests Monday. For individuals who choose to drink within the greenery solely with thine eyes, a star-studded, two-day Earth Day celebration is coming later within the week.

Additionally on faucet: a New Jersey fundraiser that includes no much less a local son than Bruce Springsteen; a profit for North Carolina artists that features homegrown abilities like Ben Folds, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale and Anthony Hamilton; the premiere of a rootsy new present from Ed Helms’ Bluegrass Scenario and the Americana Music Affiliation; a “Stonewall Provides Again” present; and particular person net live shows by Lake Avenue Dive and others.

Try our day-by-day listings for this week:

MONDAY, APRIL 20

“Come and Toke It” with Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Worth, Ziggy Marley, Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nathaniel Rateliff, Shakey Graves, Angel Olsen, Lukas Nelson and others

4:20 p.m. CT, 5:20 ET, 2:20 PT

(four-hour-20-minute 123 present with Nelson internet hosting artists, cooks, comedians, and hashish consultants, by way of Luck Reunion web site and Twitch)

click on right here or right here

“Gentle It Up Just about For a 4/20 Smoke Out” with Cypress Hill joined by B Actual, Eric “Bobo” Correa, Sen Canine, and Combine Grasp Mike

4:10 p.m. ET, 1:10 PT

(by way of LiveXLive Presents)

click on right here

“Greater Collectively: Periods from Dwelling” with Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Berner, Ari Lennox

3-Eight p.m. ET, noon-5 PT

(by way of Weedmaps)

https://weedmaps.com/420

Tenille Townes

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of American Songwriter’s Fb)

click on right here

Laine Hardy

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(by way of Fb)

click on right here

Amanda Shires and buddies

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of YouTube, every day, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the canine)

click on right here

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Waxahatchee

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of YouTube)

click on right here

Amanda Shires and buddies

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of YouTube, every day, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the canine)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Tuesday by means of Sunday)

click on right here

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

“Whiskey Bitter Completely happy Hour” with host Ed Helms and friends Lee Ann Womack, Aubrie Sellers, Billy Strings and Madison Cunningham

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(a brand new four-week-long dwell stream collection hosted by Ed Helms, operating from April 22 – Could 13, by way of the Americana Music Affiliation’s Fb, the Bluegrass Scenario’s web site, Fb and YouTube)

click on right here

“Jersey Four Jersey” with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Tony Bennett, Halsey, SZA, Fountains of Wayne w/ Sharon Van Etten, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and extra

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(for the New Jersey Pandemic Aid Fund, by way of Apple Music and AppleTV; additionally, E Avenue Radio on SiriusXM [which is currently free] will carry the occasion dwell and rebroadcast it 5 occasions; native TV shops embody WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, Information12, NJTV; radio shops embody 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Nation 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3)

click on right here

Lake Avenue Dive

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(“music, story-telling, jokes, and video games” by way of the band’s Fb, YouTube and personal web site, with a portion of the evening’s proceeds to Off Their Plate, a company serving to feed frontline healthcare employees)

click on right here

Earth Day Stay

occasions TBA

(two-day occasion with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Palmer, Angelique Kidjo, Ani DiFranco, Chelsea Handler, Cody Simpson, Devandra Barnhart, DJ Spooky, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, Jason Mraz, Joaquin Phoenix, KT Tunstall, Lil Dicky, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Franti, Moby, Questlove, Rachel Ray, Russell Model, Talib Kweli, Tank and the Bangas, The Each w/ Aimee Mann and Ted Leo and extra)

click on right here

Kalie Shorr

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of 117 Leisure’s Instagram and the artist’s web page)

click on right here

“Shut In & Sing” with Our Native Daughters: Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Stageit)

click on right here

Amanda Shires and buddies

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of YouTube, every day, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the canine)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Tuesday by means of Sunday)

click on right here

Rosie Flores

7:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(by way of Fb, each Wednesday)

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

“Stonewall Provides Again” with Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming, Kim Petras, Greyson Likelihood, Kristin Chenoweth, John Cameron Mitchell, Lorna Luft, Michelle Visage, Tyler Oakley, Todrick Corridor, Allie X, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson, Darren Hayes, Dave Mizzoni, Issac Dunbar, Leland, Matt Rogers, MUNA, Nina West, Our Woman J, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Shoshana Bean, TUCKER, VINCINT

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of World of Surprise’s WOWPresents YouTube)

click on right here

Ben Gibbard

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of Discovered)

click on right here

Amanda Shires and buddies

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of YouTube, every day, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the canine)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Tuesday by means of Sunday)

click on right here

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Jade Chicken

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Sofarsounds)

click on right here

“Underneath One Roof: A Profit for North Carolina Artists” with Anthony Hamilton, ninth Surprise, Ben Folds, The Hamiltones NC, Petey Pablo, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line and extra

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of Fb; North Carolina Arts Council, ComeHearNC.com and CLTure current a livestream profit live performance for North Carolina artists)

click on right here

Amanda Shires and buddies

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of YouTube, every day, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the canine)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Tuesday by means of Sunday)

click on right here

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

The Grand Ole Opry with Luke Combs, Craig Morgan and Bobby Bones

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of Circle TV and YouTube)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Tuesday by means of Sunday)

click on right here

“Free Dust Data Revue” with J.P. Harris, Tatiana Hargreaves, David Sickmen (Hackensaw Boys), Rachel Baiman, Jake La Botz and extra

2-7pm ET, 11 a.m.-Four PT

(by way of Fb)

click on right here

“All Collectively Now” with Smokey Robinson, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Mickey Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Bobcat Goldthwait, Lisa Loeb, Mike Love, Jesse Colin Younger, Vonda Shepard, Mary Wilson, Steve Lukather

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(by way of Alert the Globe)

click on right here

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Sierra Ferrell

(1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 PT)

(by way of YouTube, Rounder’s new weekly dwell efficiency collection “The Roundup”)

Lindsay Ell

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of Fb, to learn Colorado’s Tennyson Middle for Youngsters)

click on right here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Tuesday by means of Sunday)

click on right here

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Clay Walker

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Fb, American Songwriter “Behind The Mic” livestream)

click on right here

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Clay Walker

5 pm. ET, 2 PT

(by way of Fb, Wrangler “Can’t Cease Nation” livestream)

click on right here

ARCHIVED

The Struggle and Treaty

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XolWsWf-gk