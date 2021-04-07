Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley, Valerie June Sing for Earth Day Special

‘Twas the night time earlier than Earth Day, and all by means of homes tuned in to Nationwide Geographic’s web site or YouTube channel would be the sounds of artists together with Willie Nelson, Valerie June, Ziggy Marley and My Morning Jacket, all performing for “Earth Day Eve 2021: A Digital Celebration.”

Others becoming a member of in in music for the 90-minute webcast embrace Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, Aurora, José González and Rostam. Whereas others recorded authentic performances for the particular, My Morning Jacket is providing a world premiere of a brand new music video.

The particular will probably be seen April 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 PT on Nationwide Geographic’s YouTube channel and web site. Following that present, the motion will transfer to TikTok at 10 p.m. ET for an “afterparty” with Jayda G., who’ll be spinning data accompanied by visuals from the Disney Plus sequence “Earth Moods.”

Earth Day Eve poster

Nationwide Geographic

All these musical efforts precede the midnight premiere on Disney Plus of the primary episode of “Secrets and techniques of the Whales,” a four-part sequence from filmmaker James Cameron that’s narrated by Sigourney Weaver.

The “Earth Day Eve 2021” present will probably be hosted by journey knowledgeable Jessica Nabongo and likewise function nonmusical appearances by ethologist/conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn Grant, environmental reporter Lillygol Sedaghat and biologist Dr. Lucy Hawkes. wPart of this system can even be devoted to marine photographer Brian Kerry providing glimpses of Cameron’s new present.

As if taking to Tik Tok weren’t musically inclusive sufficient, Nationwide Geographic has additionally put up an Earth Month-themed Spotify playlist.

“For over 133 years, Nationwide Geographic has strived to encourage individuals to care extra deeply for the planet,” mentioned Nationwide Geographic chairman Gary Knell. “Our Earth Day Eve occasion — digital and accessible to everybody — will showcase environmentally passionate artists from all over the world along with a few of Nationwide Geographic’s most extraordinary Explorers. From Aurora’s forest efficiency in Bergen, Norway, to Jane Goodall’s greeting from her residence in England, the celebration will give us much more of a cause to fall in love with the place all of us name residence — and empower us to behave to guard it.”