Willie Nelson’s ‘First Rose of Spring’: Album Review – Variety

Nobody can accuse Willie Nelson of not performing his age… which, at 87, is a formidable feat. All through a current string of albums, he’s been remarkably keen to commit a lot or most of the content material to reflections on growing older, which embody wanting again on regrets (or the dearth of them — he did identify a current report after Frank Sinatra’s “My Approach,” in spite of everything) and sweeter reminiscences, and even forward, to the reunion of lovers past the grave. Judging by his present music themes, the large sleep is one thing that’s at all times on his thoughts.

After the mild one-two-three punch of 2017’s “God’s Downside Little one,” 2018’s “Final Man Standing” and final yr’s “Journey Me Again House,” some critics have been referring to those albums as a “mortality trilogy.” Shock: Together with his new “First Rose of Spring,” it’s unofficially a tetralogy. Keep tuned for 2021, when Nelson will certainly be bringing us a fifth installment within the knockin’-on-heaven’s-door pentalogy.

It’s a excessive degree of output, to say the least: “First Rose of Spring” is formally his 70th studio album, and it’s virtually as if he’s out to have his discography attain 100 earlier than he does. You could possibly virtually think about that he and his producer/co-writer of some years now, Buddy Cannon, have some type of meeting line going to pump out these albums about all issues autumnal… which is a humorous type of a manufacturing unit to think about. However the truth is, he’s on a severe streak of excellence, and if anyone of these albums got here out in isolation as an alternative of fast, workmanlike trend, we’d most likely all be proclaiming it some type of gorgeous valedictory assertion as an alternative of simply one other dip into the infinite provide of Willie’s Reserve. “First Rose” is sweet sufficient to blush about, anyway.

He and Cannon have minimize down on the unique songwriting this time — after writing all of “Downside Little one” and 5 tracks of “Final Man,” they’re down to simply two on this effort. But it surely’s an opportunity to point out off what good music pickers they’re, and with an ear towards themes that slot in with the current ones they’ve favored.

Because the opener, the title monitor (written by Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin and Mark Beeson — names that can imply one thing to nation followers) is the story of a deep, practically lifelong romantic love that goes all the way in which as much as the spouse’s loss of life. It’s a weeper, however Nelson is extra sanguine about loss of life within the authentic music that follows, “Blue Star,” the place the elder narrator tells his youthful companion (“If I beat you to the top, I’ve had a giant head begin it’s true”) simply the place to satisfy him within the night time sky.

Not every part that has to do with superior age anticipates the ultimate curtain, although. Toby Keith’s “Don’t Let the Previous Man In,” written for Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” is about sustaining a junior outlook as a senior. The saddest and possibly finest music right here, “Stealing House,” is a nostalgic companion piece to Miranda Lambert’s “The Home That Constructed Me” — testimony to the way you each can and might’t go dwelling once more later in life.

There are jauntier asides, like a canopy of the Jimmy Dean/Dean Martin hobo/Rat Pack/slacker traditional “Simply Bummin’ Round” and a model of the Johnny Paycheck prison-themed hit “I’m the Solely Hell My Mama Ever Raised” that Nelson needed to remake, since Merle Haggard by no means did. But it surely’s the combination of Zen and rue when Nelson is chronicling how the calendar marches on that basically makes the album a melancholy however weirdly uplifting magnificence. You won’t even must be half an octogenarian to understand its deep, candy stocktaking… or the sound of that acoustic guitar that’s as battered as his voice isn’t. Lengthy could he be this sadly Set off-happy.

Willie Nelson

“First Rose of Spring”

Sony Legacy

Producer: Buddy Cannon. Musicians: Nelson, Cannon, Chad Cromwell, Kevin “Swine” Grantt, Mike Johnson, Catherine Marx, Larry Paxton, Mickey Raphael, Bobby Terry, Lonnie Wilson.