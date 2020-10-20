Willow fantasy series starring Warwick Davis to stream on Disney+

Disney+ is recreating the fantasy world of Ron Howard’s hit 1988 film Willow as a series, as soon as once more starring Warwick Davis as farmer Willow Ufgood.

Howard will act as government producer on the Lucasfilm series and John M Chu (Loopy Wealthy Asians, Within the Heights) will direct.

Chu informed The Hollywood Reporter: “Rising up within the’80s, Willow has had a profound impact on me. The story of the bravest heroes within the least seemingly locations allowed me, an Asian-American child rising up in a Chinese language restaurant trying to go to Hollywood, to imagine within the energy of our personal will, dedication and naturally, inside magic. So the truth that I get to work with my heroes from Kathleen Kennedy [Lucasfilm president] to Ron Howard is greater than a dream come true. It’s a bucket checklist second for me.

“Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle [showrunners] have added such groundbreaking new characters and pleasant surprises to this timeless story that I can’t look forward to the world to come alongside on this epic journey with us.”

Within the unique film, Davis performed the title position of a farmer who’s compelled to attempt to shield a child from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

Star Wars actor Davis stated: “So many followers have requested me over time if Willow will make a return, and now I’m thrilled to inform them that he’ll certainly.

“Many have informed me they grew up with Willow and that the movie has influenced how they view heroism in our personal world. If Willow Ufgood can symbolize the heroic potential in all of us, then he’s a personality I’m extraordinarily honoured to reprise.”

Howard added: “It’s creatively thrilling to not solely revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself however to see it take flight in such recent, enjoyable and cinematic methods by way of the creativeness of Jon Kasdan and Group Willow. This isn’t a nostalgic throwback, it’s a artistic lean-forward and it’s a blast to be part of all of it.”

Willow will be a part of different Disney+ series primarily based on unique content material from its dad or mum firm, together with The Mandalorian and Rogue One, in addition to Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.