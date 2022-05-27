Willow, from Lucasfilm, gives its first legitimate trailer sooner than its premiere this yr: that is the sequel collection of the long-lasting movie

Willow’s first trailerthe impending Disney+ myth collection, has been proven at Superstar Wars Party 2022.

The Disney+ collection is being produced by way of Ron Howard and can re-star Warwick Davies as Willow, a dwarf and sorcerer from Nelwyn. Throughout final yr’s Disney Plus Day it used to be showed that Willow can be launched on November 30so that you wouldn’t have to attend lengthy.

the following sequel takes position two decades after the unique 1988 movie, Willow, on which it’s primarily based. Within the authentic tale, an aspiring wizard and a lady ruin an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, the brand new collection will center of attention on 3 new heroines who go away their kingdoms looking for the well-known sorcerer, Willow.

Warwick Davis returns as Willow, and Joanne Whalley will reprise her position as Sorsha. They’re joined by way of beginners Ruby Cruz, who performs Equipment Sorsha, Erin Kellyman, who performs Jade (Equipment’s perfect good friend who grew up as an orphan within the fort and is making an attempt to grow to be a knight), and Ellie Bamber, who performs Dove (a kitchen maid with a weigh down on Equipment’s brother). Moreover, Warwick Davis’s real-life daughter, Annabelle, will play Willow’s daughter.

Willow is coming to Disney+ on November 30, 2022. Within the interim, there is masses extra information in regards to the upcoming Superstar Wars Party collection, together with new data on Superstar Wars: Skeleton Staff and a brand new trailer for Andor, coming in August. We actually have a listing of all of the upcoming Superstar Wars films in case you are left short of extra.