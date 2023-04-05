Willow Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The American TV show Willow is a high fantasy adventure show. It is a remake to the movie with the same name from 1988.

The series was made by Lucasfilm as well as Imagine Entertainment, and most of it was shot in Wales in April 2021. It made its debut on Disney+ on Nov 30, 2022.

It was reported that the show was cancelled throughout March 2023 after only one season, but Jonathan Kasdan claimed it was just on break.

Willow Release Date

The Willow TV show will debut on Wednesday, November 30, and only on Disney Plus. The first two episodes would be available whenever the show starts, and the other six will be added to the streaming service of House of Mouse every week.

Willow Cast

When it comes to a Willow cast, Warwick Davis has been playing the lead role again, which he first did in 1988 for the original movie.

Sorsha, who was played by Joanne Whalley in the first movie, will also be there.

Fans might also want to see Val Kilmer home as Madmartigan, and yet he really can not because of COVID travel bans. Fans have been told, though, that his persona “is important to the show and is linked to every other character.”

The series also includes new people who are brought into the world in the this series. Dove is played by Ellie Bamber of Nocturnal Animals, Jade is played by Erin Kellyman of The Falcon and also the Winter Soldier, and Graydon is played by Tony Revolori of Spider-Man.

Here is a list of everyone who plays a main role in the Willow series:

Warwick Davis as Willow

Ellie Bamber as Dove

Ruby Cruz as Kit

Erin Kellyman as Jade

Tony Revolori as Graydon

Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman

Dempsey Bryk as Airk

Joanne Whalley as Sorsha

Willow Trailer

Willow Plot

