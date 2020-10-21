‘Willow’ Sequel Series Officially a Go at Disney Plus

The enchanting world of “Willow,” created by George Lucas, is formally coming to the small display screen.

Disney Plus has confirmed a sequel sequence going down years after the occasions of the unique Ron Howard-directed pic is heading into manufacturing subsequent yr. Howard is returning to the undertaking as government producer alongside unique star Warwick Davis, who will as soon as once more play the titular hero Willow Ufgood.

The sequence has additionally tapped “Loopy Wealthy Asians” and “Within the Heights” director Jon M. Chu to helm the pilot and exec produce. Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo”) and Wendy Mericle (“Arrow”) will function showrunners.

“Willow” the sequence hails from Lucasfilm and represents the corporate’s first non-“Star Wars” enterprise since 2015. The present will introduce all-new characters to the magical realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters. Information of the official greenlight from Disney Plus comes over a yr after the undertaking was first reported as coming down the pipeline.

The unique movie centered on Davis’ Willow, who reluctantly pressured into taking part in a crucial position in defending a particular toddler named Elora Danan from an evil queen (Jean Marsh). A prophecy advised that Elora would carry the queen’s downfall. Willow was helped alongside the way in which by a mercenary swordsman, performed by Val Kilmer. It additionally starred Joanne Whalley, Billy Barty and Kevin Pollak.

“Rising up within the’80s, ‘Willow’ has had a profound impact on me,” mentioned Chu in a assertion. “The story of the bravest heroes within the least seemingly locations allowed me, an Asian-American child rising up in a Chinese language restaurant trying to go to Hollywood, to consider within the energy of our personal will, willpower and naturally, internal magic. So the truth that I get to work with my heroes from Kathleen Kennedy to Ron Howard is larger than a dream come-true. It’s a bucket-list second for me. Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and pleasant surprises to this timeless story that I can’t watch for the world to return alongside on this epic journey with us.”

Bob Dolman, author of the unique movie, serves as consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on board as an EP alongside Michelle Rejwan. Howard’s Think about Tv is producnig, with the corporate’s Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman in place as co-executive producers. Julia Cooperman will produce.

“It’s creatively thrilling to not solely revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself however to see it take flight in such recent, enjoyable and cinematic methods by means of the creativeness of Jon Kasdan and Workforce Willow,” added Howard. “This isn’t a nostalgic throw-back, it’s a artistic lean-forward and it’s a blast to be a a part of all of it.”

