‘Willow’ Series Adds Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, Ellie Bamber

Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, and Ellie Bamber are negotiating to star within the “Willow” sequence at Disney Plus, Selection has confirmed.

Particulars on the characters the three would play are being stored beneath wraps. The present will happen years after the unique and can introduce new characters to the world initially established within the 1988 movie.

Kellyman beforehand appeared within the Lucasfilm launch “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Her different credit embrace the current BBC miniseries tackle “Les Misérables” together with exhibits like “Life” and “Don’t Neglect the Driver.” She is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown Group.

Spaeny most just lately starred in ” The Craft: Legacy.” She additionally starred within the FX on Hulu restricted sequence “Devs” and can seem in HBO’s upcoming “Mares of Easttown.” Her different characteristic credit embrace “Pacific Rim: Rebellion” and “Dangerous Occasions on the El Royale.” She is repped by WME, Identification Company Group, and Hansen Jacobson.

Bamber additionally appeared in “Les Misérables” alongside Kellyman. Her different TV credit embrace “The Serpent,” “The Trial of Christine Keeler,” and “A Mom’s Son.” She is repped by UTA and Curtis Brown Group.

The challenge was formally ordered to sequence at Disney Plus final month, with the movie’s unique star, Warwick Davis, set to return as properly. Jon M. Chu will direct the pilot and govt produce. Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle will function showrunners. Ron Howard, who directed the movie, will return to govt produce. Bob Dolman, author of the unique movie, serves as consulting producer, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on board as an govt producer alongside Michelle Rejwan. Howard’s Think about Tv is producing, with the corporate’s Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman in place as co-executive producers. Julia Cooperman will produce.

The unique movie centered on Davis’ Willow Ufgood who’s reluctantly pressured into enjoying a essential position in defending a particular toddler named Elora Danan from an evil queen (Jean Marsh). A prophecy informed that Elora would carry the queen’s downfall. Willow was helped alongside the way in which by a mercenary swordsman, performed by Val Kilmer. It additionally starred Joanne Whalley, Billy Barty and Kevin Pollak.

Deadline first reported the casting information.

(Pictured, left to proper: Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, Ellie Bamber)