Willy Caballero, looking for a club at 40, spoke of the “chaotic” World Cup in Russia 2018

The National Team did not give foot with ball in Russia 2018 and was classified almost by chance to the round of 16, where it was eliminated by the world champion, France. Wilfredo Caballero he saved the first two World Cup games against Iceland and Croatia, where he made a gross mistake for Rebic’s 1-0 lead that started the Balkans’ 3-0 win. That was his last encounter with the Albiceleste insignia. Today, aged 40 and looking for a club, he gave an interview with ESPN in which he referred to his present, the frustrated World Cup participation and the present of the Albiceleste, that today will host Brazil for the South American Qualifiers.

“I have been without a club for a few months, supporting myself, training and trying to be well in case something comes up at any time. As a free agent, I can sign at any time. But in January is when many clubs have problems. We have to see if something comes out to continue playing and doing what I like the most ”, confided Willy, who looked for reasons to be free after having been part of Chelsea, the current Champions League champion, in the last season. “Maybe my age scares many clubs (he is 40 years old in September). After the pandemic year, many prefer to bet on younger players to get paid back in a short time. I understand them, but I haven’t lowered my arms yet. I hope this market opens a possibility “, said. Meanwhile, he clarified that he intends to continue in Europe because he has a daughter studying in England and another in France, so he will not move from the Old Continent.

As for the World Cup in Russian territory, he analyzed: “Beyond the experience I lived, those who remain from that World Cup will have learned and that is why now the coexistence is that (good). Undoubtedly, all the players who go to the National Team want to live as they are now, with a beautiful harmony and getting along. But When it comes to competing, the results make that imbalance appear. And in that World Cup the results made everything more chaotic ”.

What are the keys to the great moment Argentina is going through today? The man from Entre Ríos has it clear: “Having let the coaching staff that he leads now work on and who had been in the last Copa América to manage the group, that was good for them to get the title. Sometimes all work takes time ”. TO Willy He had no resentments or regrets despite his abrupt exit from the national arc: “I live the present with great joy and if the title was given now, it was for something. You have to live it as a supporter, as a fan. It makes me very happy for those I know who are there and have spent many years of many defeats ”.

· DIBU MARTÍNEZ, A SEPARATE PARAGRAPH

“Here in England they feel that the explosion was made in recent years. They had his image of Arsenal, where although he did very well last half, last year with Aston Villa he was the goalkeeper of the year, without a doubt. It was incredible”.

“Things that happened to me when I was a child woke me up: when I went to see Óscar Córdoba in Boca to see what he was doing.”

“Having gained confidence and security after the Copa América gives everyone peace of mind to take the weight off and travel to Argentina solid. Argentina today has great goalkeepers who are all playing and at a very good level. It’s the best thing that can happen ”.

“In addition to the power he shows in some saves, Arsenal taught him to play very well with his feet, although the main thing is to save. He’s charismatic, he’s eye-catching … Draw has it all ”.

