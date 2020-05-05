Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Manufacturing unit: 5 Things That Don’t Make Any Sense

Tailored from the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit by Roald Dahl, 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit is a beloved, endearing household basic, one which’s cherished for its imaginative units, lovable characters, charming musical numbers, darkly quirky humorousness, and its excellent Gene Wilder efficiency. It isn’t flawless but it surely’s timeless for a purpose. It is also my favourite film. That mentioned, there are numerous issues on this celebrated movie that do not precisely… make sense.

It is a fantastical movie, so that you need not query its believability. However even inside the world’s logic, there are some odd touches that do not add up. Whereas I find it irresistible wholeheartedly, and I hope that by no means adjustments, right here are some things that do not actually make sense.