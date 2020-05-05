Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Manufacturing unit: 5 Things That Don’t Make Any Sense

Go away a Remark
Tailored from the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit by Roald Dahl, 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit is a beloved, endearing household basic, one which’s cherished for its imaginative units, lovable characters, charming musical numbers, darkly quirky humorousness, and its excellent Gene Wilder efficiency. It isn’t flawless but it surely’s timeless for a purpose. It is also my favourite film. That mentioned, there are numerous issues on this celebrated movie that do not precisely… make sense.
It is a fantastical movie, so that you need not query its believability. However even inside the world’s logic, there are some odd touches that do not add up. Whereas I find it irresistible wholeheartedly, and I hope that by no means adjustments, right here are some things that do not actually make sense.
Grandpa Joe Claims He Hasn’t Left The Home in 20 Years, But He In some way Sneakily Grabbed Charlie A Wonka Chocolate Bar?
Grandpa Joe is a loving, caring grandparent/father determine — regardless of what you would possibly hear in any other case — who solely needs the perfect for Charlie on this merciless, unforgiving world. However he undeniably has secrets and techniques, or he is a pathological liar. Both manner, Joe is as much as some tips. Or perhaps he is a wizard, as a result of some issues do not compute. As an example, whereas it is established that Grandpa Joe has been bedridden with the opposite Bucket elders for 20 years, when he is speaking to a depressed Charlie late into the evening, Granda Joe pulls out a Wonka chocolate bar — one way or the other — and provides it to his grandson. Whereas Charlie claims Joe used his tobacco cash to pay for it, how did he get it within the first place?
Both the Buckets had been fibbing and/or exaggerating about the entire “20 years in mattress” factor (which is likely to be true if he was shopping for his personal tobacco), or he is been making stealthy journeys exterior for years. Or he teleports by means of his magical mattress. Both manner, one thing’s up, and no clarification is given for the way Grandpa Joe grabbed this chocolate bar. In any case, Joe’s good deed did not do a lot good. The chocolate bar solely contained sweet, although it’d solely be a matter of time earlier than Charlie finds the profitable ticket.
Grandpa Joe Has Been Bedridden For A long time, But The Minute Charlie Will get A Golden Ticket, He is As Spry As Can Be
Moreover, when Charlie Bucket finds the fifth, last Willy Wonka golden ticket, the boy hurries dwelling as rapidly as he can to tells the household about his nice fortunes. After a minute, Charlie realizes he can carry one different member of the family with him into the mysterious manufacturing facility. Regardless that his pricey mom has been nothing however caring, loving, and thoughtful for Charlie all his life, he needs Grandpa Joe to come back alongside for this expedition. The nice elation of this unbelievable second not solely permits Joe to lastly get his ass off the bed however to provide a tune and dance for the joyous event. Whereas this can be a splendidly pure sequence of cinematic bliss, it does increase a number of questions on Joe’s bedridden claims.
Now, I am not a health care provider. Perhaps I am talking out-of-turn. However whereas Grandpa Joe makes an enormous present out of taking his first steps in years (once more, so he says …), he is as spry as a spring hen after a second. This raises much more doubt into Joe being bedridden. How do his feeble outdated legs not buckle? How can he leap, dance and even skip round the home after standing on his personal two legs for the primary time in 20 years? Not a health care provider right here, however Grandpa Joe’s legs can be wobbly Jello after such an prolonged period of time laying in mattress. Once more, I consider Grandpa Joe retains secrets and techniques …
The Sweet Man Throws Sweet Out Willy-Nilly, But He is Unusually Stingy When Charlie Comes Into The Retailer
In the course of the great opening music quantity, we’re launched to a happy-go-lucky sweet salesman who delights in giving sugary treats to younger children within the neighborhood. He sings concerning the wonders of Willy Wonka, and all of the magical pleasure he brings by means of his chosen occupation — but, in a while, when Charlie waltzes into the shop himself, this candy-selling gents will get weirdly, even meanly stingy along with his merchandise. Granted, he is a businessman. I am not saying he wants to provide out sweet day-after-day. The man has payments; if he retains throwing out his items, he will not have a retailer by subsequent yr. Nonetheless, the Sweet Man has a number of odd enterprise practices…
Perhaps he had a change of coronary heart prior to now few months? Perhaps the entire golden ticket factor brought about extra robberies/petty theft for his humble enterprise? Perhaps he is low on cash now that the Wonka golden ticket promotion is (presumed to be) performed? In any case, when Charlie begins woofing down his chocolate and the Sweet Man lets out an exaggerated cough whereas outstretching his hand, aggressively pushing him for his dough, it looks as if a radical change from the person we noticed within the opening. Personally, I feel this can be a commentary on society’s ill-gained distrust of the decrease working class, and the way they’re extra keen to provide handouts to these girls and boys who’re higher off — personally and financially — than our pricey younger Charlie Bucket. However that reply is not enjoyable, now could be it?
Willy Wonka Hasn’t Left The Confines Of His Manufacturing unit For A long time, But He is Nicely-Tanned And Nicely-Nourished
Willy Wonka is a mysterious determine. A part of the explanation why we love him a lot is as a result of we do not have a full learn on the man. Each little reveal is a magical revelation. You’ll be able to watch the film 100 occasions (as I’ve) and nonetheless be taught one thing new about this elusive chocolate firm proprietor. He’s an enigma, and he ought to stay one. That’s the primary purpose why I am nervous about that proposed Willy Wonka prequel. Attempting to clarify Willy Wonka’s origins robs the person of his energy. We do not want to know something about his backstory. His nice introduction, the place he fools the captive viewers by wobbling exterior with a cane, solely to do a somersault as much as the gate, tells you every little thing you could find out about Wonka.
Nonetheless, even while you respect the thriller of Willy Wonka, one is left with questions. As an example, if Willy Wonka was holed up in his manufacturing facility for many years, by no means making a lot as a cameo to the surface world, how the hell is he so well-nourished and well-tanned? The man appears as wholesome as a mule, however with out daylight or a correct food plan (as far as we all know, not less than, which may be very little), how is he conserving himself so match and tan? Whereas I’ve received my issues with Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit (regardless that I appreciated it greater than some), Wonka’s ultra-pale look, unconventional haircut, and poor individuals abilities is extra real looking than the charismatic, well-groomed title character right here. However, as you’d guess, I would not commerce this efficiency for the world.
How Do The Oompa-Loompas Have A Excellent Track Prepared For Every Child’s Downfall?
The Oompa-Loompas are definitely among the many most memorable and recognizable characters in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit. The singing, dancing manufacturing facility staff had been rescued by Willy Wonka and repay their gratitude underneath his make use of. However they carry a number of mysteries of their very own. As an example, how the hell do they know a lot concerning the winners of those 5 golden tickets? Moreover, how did they know who’d fall underneath the strain at every particular person stage, and the way did they completely put together song-and-dance choreography for every of those doomed kids? It is one thing that, in the end, I do not suppose ought to be questioned. However within the curiosity of enjoyable, it is amusing to surprise how these Oompa-Loompas are all so all-knowing.
Now, if that they had predicted one child’s downfall completely forward of time, you could possibly chalk that as much as luck. However the Oompa-Loompas had been on the ball all 4 occasions. That’s spooky. Granted, perhaps that they had a number of back-up songs in thoughts if, say, Mike Teevee fell within the chocolate river as a substitute of Augustus Gloop or Veruca Salt blew up like a blueberry as a substitute of Violet Beauregarde, However my perception is that these Oompa-Loompas all knew what was gonna go down that day, and so they had been solely ready till every chip fell earlier than they busted out a tune. There’d be one thing virtually sadistic about these Oompa-Loompas proudly singing-and-dancing for the demise of those ill-behaving kids if the musical numbers weren’t so rattling catchy. I dunno, perhaps I am biased. What I do know is that, just like Granda Joe and Willy Wonka, these Oompa-Loompas have secrets and techniques.
What are some points of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit that do not make sense to you? Tell us within the feedback!
