Willy Wonka prequel already has director and release date

Warner Bros. has released a release date and summarized synopsis for Wonka, a new prequel to the Willy Wonka film that will be directed by the Paddington director: Paul King.

According to the study, Wonka will explore the main character’s early years before becoming an eccentric candy maker, and the film will show a “young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the most famous chocolate factory.” It will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

King will direct the film and David Heyman will produce this highly anticipated spin-off from the script by Simon Rich. They have all been linked to the project since 2018.

At the moment, Warner has not shared plans regarding the cast, but the Collider medium has shared that the studio is interested in Tom Holland Timothée Chalamet to have the main role. We remind you that the previous one in charge of bringing it to life was Johnny Depp.