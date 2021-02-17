Wim Wenders, David Byrne Helmed ‘This Is Music’ Taps Road Movies

Wim Wenders’ Berlin-based Road Movies has boarded “This Is Music,” a collection whose episode administrators – New German Cinema main gentle Wenders, singer-songwriter David Byrne, “Skam” creator Julie Andem and “Louder Than Bombs” director Joachim Trier – make the title the very best profile undertaking at this yr’s Berlinale Co-Professional Sequence.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK is backing the event of the collection, which has additionally obtained help from the Norwegian Movie Institute and the E.U.’s Artistic Europe program.

“This Is Music” marks one of many first current drama collection from Road Movies, producer of legendary movie options from Wenders, equivalent to 1984 Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Paris, Texas.” Additionally it is the debut collection of Oslo Footage, which originated the undertaking and is corporate behind Cannes Un Sure Regard Prize winner “Rams” and Trier’s upcoming “The Worst Individual within the World.” It’s written by Bjørn Olaf Johannessen, who penned Wenders’ 2005 film “Each Factor Will Be Fantastic.”

Fairly than mythologizing music and musicians, “This Is Music” is a thematic anthology that asks what music actually is and why we have now it. An anthology collection, it plumbs the mysterious phenomenon of music by way of “extremely numerous dramatic episodes,” every by a “identify director with their very own attribute method,” a synopsis runs.

The collection’ predominant style is drama, usually laced by darkish comedy. It can embody an occasional essay or documentary phase, its makers mentioned.

There’s a “longtime and trusting work-relationship between Bjørn-Olaf Johannessen, who related us to the undertaking, and Wim Wenders,” mentioned Léa Germain, Road Movies producer and head of improvement.

Wenders is a famend music fanatic and so Road Movies has a historical past of music documentaries and movies, from “Buena Vista Social Membership” to “The Blues” movie collection, she added.

Additionally, Germain added, “We actually appreciated the thought of a collection idea playfully blurring the road between (science-) fiction and documentary: Every episode seemingly presents a attainable scientific clarification on a side of music. BUT really the tales are largely completely fictional, humorous, poetical… as a result of the fascinating factor about music IS its magical character!”

Johannessen has written screenplays for episodes two and eight and descriptions for all episodes. Oslo Footage and Road Movies plan to shoot from Spring 2022 in New York, Berlin, London, Rome, Stockholm and Oslo with episodes spoken in English, German and Norwegian.

Oslo Footage’ financing plans soak up getting as many TV channels and/or a streaming firm onboard, along with sourcing European funds, mentioned Robsahm, who’s the collection producer with Wenders serving as its govt producer.