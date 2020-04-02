Wimbledon 2020 cancelled – will not be given new date

Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled for a later date, match officers have confirmed.

The 134th version of the world well-known tennis match will not go forward in any respect in 2020, that means followers should wait till 28th June 2021 for his or her subsequent style of strawberries and cream on Henman Hill.

An announcement from the All England Membership reads: “It’s with nice remorse that the Foremost Board of the All England Membership (AELTC) and the Committee of Administration of The Championships have right this moment determined that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled on account of public well being considerations linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will as an alternative be staged from 28th June to 11th July 2021.

“Uppermost in our thoughts has been the well being and security of all of those that come collectively to make Wimbledon occur – the general public within the UK and guests from world wide, our gamers, friends, members, workers, volunteers, companions, contractors, and native residents – in addition to our broader accountability to society’s efforts to sort out this international problem to our lifestyle.

“For the reason that emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in January, we have now adopted steerage from the UK Authorities and public well being authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside growing an understanding of the seemingly trajectory of the outbreak within the UK.

“This has enabled evaluation of the affect of the Authorities restrictions on the standard graduation in April of the numerous preparations required to stage The Championships, both on the unique date of 29 June, or at a later date in the summertime of 2020.”

