Wimbledon 2020: Novak Djokovic Congratulated Through Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal For File-Equalling Grand Slam | 🎾 LatestLY

Novak Djokovic attained one step nearer to tennis greatness as he defeated Matteo Berrettini within the Wimbledon ultimate on Sunday not to simply clinch the name but additionally win a record-equalling twentieth Grand Slam, matching the likes of greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And greatness, recognises greatness. Djokovic, after the ancient win, used to be applauded many on social media, together with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Each Federer and Nadal too have gained 20 Grand Slams each and every and Djokovic joined the duo along with his victory on Sunday. Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon 2021 Males’s Singles Identify, Equals With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Maximum Grand Slam Victories

However Djokovic didn’t have it simple. The fit swayed back and forth however the Serbian used all his revel in to upstage his Italian opponent 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 to clinch his 6th Wimbledon name and etch his title within the checklist books.

Roger Federer took to Twitter to congratulate the Serbian superstar, who has been extra special within the match, announcing that he used to be ‘proud to play in an technology of tennis champions.’

See his tweet right here:

Congrats Novak for your twentieth primary. I’m proud to have the option to play in a unique technology of tennis champions. Superb efficiency, smartly accomplished! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Rafael Nadal used to be additionally fast to congratulate his fresh, who defeated him within the French Open ultimate previous this yr. Nadal wrote that it used to be nice that 3 avid gamers have been tied on 20 Grand Slams.

See his tweet right here:

Congrats @DjokerNole in this superb success. 20 Grand Slam titles is very large and it’s superb that we’re 3 avid gamers tied in this. Smartly accomplished and, once more, congrats to you and your crew for this!@Wimbledon

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 11, 2021

Wimbledon too posted a throwback tweet of Djokovic who mentioned that as a kid, he used to make Wimbledon trophies out of the fabrics in his room.

Test tweet right here:

“When I used to be a bit of boy, I used to make the Wimbledon trophy out of fabrics in my room, imagining I’d be status right here in the future” You’ve come some distance, @DjokerNole ☺️#Wimbledon %.twitter.com/uXYIbAYbsa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

(The above tale first gave the impression on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, global, sports activities, leisure and way of life, go surfing to our website online latestly.com).