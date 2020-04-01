Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Wimbledon tennis event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic – the primary time this has occurred since World Conflict II.

The event was due to be performed between June 29 and July 12. The 134th championships will as an alternative be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021. The choice follows the postponement of the French Open, which was set to happen in Might however has been rescheduled to Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

“It is a choice that we’ve not taken evenly, and we’ve carried out so with the best regard for public well being and the wellbeing of all those that come collectively to make Wimbledon occur,” mentioned Ian Hewitt, chairman of All England Garden Tennis Membership, which organizes the event.

“It has weighed closely on our minds that the staging of the championships has solely been interrupted beforehand by world wars however, following thorough and intensive consideration of all situations, we consider that it’s a measure of this international disaster that it’s in the end the precise choice to cancel this 12 months’s championships, and as an alternative focus on how we are able to use the breadth of Wimbledon’s assets to assist these in our native communities and past.”

Wimbledon is a serious international TV broadcasting occasion with greater than 80 broadcast organizations on web site. Eighteen courts at Wimbledon have reside tv protection, greater than some other Grand Slam, and there are positions for 120 commentators on Heart Court docket alone. Round 2,500 broadcast personnel attend the occasion, in addition to 530 press journalists, and 200 photographers.