Win a PS5 or Xbox Series X with the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021: we tell you how

Today we are premiering in 3DJuegos, and from the first hour we want to invite you to follow the event closely on social networks.

The big day of 3DJuegos has arrived. Tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021 will take place on the magazine’s YouTube channel. It will be at a gala presented by Toni Piedrabuena and Maya Pixelskaya in which we will distinguish the best releases of the year, but also where there will be many other activities and of course more prizes, many prizes.

However, you do not have to wait until the event is held to participate in one of the raffles provided by the magazine for these Huawei 3DJuegos Awards 2021. Thus, from social networks, in collaboration with Xtralife, we invite you to participate in the hashtag Premios3DJuegosHuawei opting to win a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. How? We will tell you about it below, but they are very few steps:

The draw will be alone effective todaySo hurry up and leave us a comment on Twitter expressing your desire to get hold of one of these consoles. We will announce the winner of the PS5 or Xbox Series X at the end of the gala live and through the official Twitter of 3DJuegos. Moreover, we insist that tonight there will be more draws to participate from home, while those attending the evening will face each other in a contest with other prizes at stake. From the magazine we want the readers to be also participants in this celebration.

And don’t forget, the Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021 will begin tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on our YouTube channel.

More about: Huawei 3D Games Awards 2021 and Giveaways.