Winamp announces its return with a new logo and invites you to be a beta tester of the new version of the player

The return of Winamp is getting closer and closer: Its developers, the Radionomy company, have already announced the launch of a redesigned website, a new logo (below) and a registration process to be among the first to test the next version of the media player.

Yes OK it is still unknown what exactly the new version will incorporate of the once popular audio player (aside from the announced support for podcasts), Winamp Product Development Manager Jeremy Scheppers told BleepingComputer that he was “excited” about the app’s relaunch.





The web gives some (few) clues in this regard:

“Something big is happening. We are developing Winamp for the next generation. Not just updated, but totally remastered. The new Winamp connects you with your music wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you love. It is the home of your favorite music , your podcasts and your radio stations. “

Winamp’s good old days (and not so much)

A couple of decades ago, when people downloaded music from Napster or ripped MP3s from their CD collection, Winamp player was one of the most popular applications among Windows users: almost the default audio player.

Back then, all computer geeks recognized Winamp’s old orange lightning bolt icon, and they even had a favorite ‘skin’ of it (there were 65,000 of them, recently collected). But in the second decade of this century, the show’s star began to fade.

A) Yes, between 2013 and the end of 2018, Winamp did not know any new releases, staying frozen in version 5.666 until the leak of version 5.8 coinciding with the announcement of the program owners that this one would return in 2019 as a totally renewed service, even with a version for smartphones.

But after that launch, it was never known again (aside from prerelease versions of WACUP, a community edition of the program) and it seemed that Winamp had nothing more to say in the field of media players.