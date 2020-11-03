Wind still poisonous in Delhi, stubble burning in Punjab increases by 49%

Air quality remains in very poor category in Delhi: The pollution situation in Delhi and surrounding areas is still very bad. Even on Tuesday morning, the air quality remains very poor. However, in the national capital, there was a slight improvement in air quality on Monday due to the increase in wind speed and the disintegration of pollutants. At the same time, incidents of stubble burning continued in the neighboring states. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, expected to improve in next two days

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 293 which falls in the "bad" category. The average air quality index of Delhi on Sunday was 364. Burning of starch in PM2.5 pollutant particles in Delhi was 40 percent.

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'moderate', 201 and 300 is 'bad', 301 and 400 is 'very bad'. And between 401 and 500 is considered 'serious'.

Air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi; Visuals from near Commonwealth Games Village pic.twitter.com/o0RGO2DhLS – ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said that fire incidents were witnessed on a large scale in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. It is likely to affect the air quality of Delhi-NCR and Northwest India. He said that the high speed of air on Tuesday will be favorable for the dispersion of pollutants.

According to ‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stubble burning accounted for 16 percent of Delhi’s pollution on Monday. It reached 40 percent on Sunday, which is the highest in this season. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 was 32 percent on Saturday, 19 percent on Friday and 36 percent on Thursday. According to ‘Safar’ data, stubble burning was 44 percent of Delhi’s pollution on November 1 last year, which was the highest.

On the other hand, stubble burning in Punjab from September 21 to November 2 has resulted in 49 percent more incidents compared to the same period last year. According to official data, this information has been revealed.

According to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Center, there have been 36,755 incidents of stubble burning in the paddy season in the state so far from September 21 to November 2, compared to 24,726 in the same period in 2019.

The number of incidents of stubble burning in the state in 2017 and 2018 were 29,156 and 24,428 respectively. Many farmers in this northern state are burning paddy straw despite its ban.

There have been 3,590 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab on Monday.