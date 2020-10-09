‘Wind will make water’ Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, BJP leaders give this answer

In fact, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of the Prime Minister’s conversation with the CEO of a wind power company, tweeting, “The real danger to India is not that our Prime Minister does not understand, but that it is about his Eid Nobody has the courage to tell them about it.

In this video, the Prime Minister can be heard saying that not only energy, but also oxygen and clean drinking water can be produced using the wind power plant.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s PM’s sarcasm, saying, “Nobody has the guts to tell anyone around Rahul Gandhi’s Eid that they don’t understand.” He made fun of the Prime Minister for the idea which was supported by the CEO of a big company of the world. “

After this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted the Congress leader, saying, "Rahul ji, wake up tomorrow night and read two science papers which I have attached here." Patra has shared two stories with this, In which it has been said that water can be generated by the use of wind power plants.