Windhawk is a ‘free shop’ for applying customizations to the operating system. And it also makes it easy to create your own.

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft decided remove various functionality from previous versions of Windows that users have done nothing but miss (although the imminent new Windows 11 update, 22H2, finally recovers some of them).

Really, it’s not the end of the world: every time Microsoft does that, soon a handful of programs come out —more or less complex, more or less expensive— that allow us to force certain settings in the system operational to recover these functionalities. Or perhaps, to alter the layout of some element of the interface.





But if Microsoft doesn’t stop removing features that users will miss, and that doesn’t stop causing new tweaking applications to appear, soon it will take a huge number of installed applications to enjoy our desired configuration. And the worst thing is that even this can generate incompatibilities between them.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a single reference platform for tasks like this? Well, someone else thought the same.

A Windows Store of Windows tweaks

Windhawk is a program, launched a couple of weeks ago, that is defined as a marketplace to facilitate the adaptation/customization of Windows programs. It is not a program that merely compiles possible tweaks for Windows —as there are already hundreds, like 7+ Taskbar Tweaker, by the same authors— but a platform that facilitates the development, publication and use of customization modules (or, merely, ‘mods’, as Windhawk calls them).

And it is that, As a free Windows Store, developers add their mods to the platform, allowing each user to install one or the other at will. What kind of mods will we find?

Well, mods focused on alter window movement animation or tab selection in browsers, to force the seconds to be displayed on the taskbar clock, or to activate the dark mode in certain applications, are the kinds of things that we will find in this app. Each of them with its pertinent description, user rating, usage indicator and link to your repository.



Installing a mod on Windhawk.

Create a reference platform making life easier for users and developers

Its creators, the Ramen Software company, explain the reasons that have led them to launch this project:

As an advanced user, I often find it necessary to customize the programs I use beyond their default settings. If I’m lucky, the corresponding program offers options to customize it the way I need. If that’s not the case, I have several options: Accept the lack of customization and use the program as is.

Find or create an alternative program.

Find or create an aid program that fills the gap.

Modify the corresponding program.

When the first three options don’t work, they explain, and the program to be modified is not open source (so you could implement the desired change yourself), there are only two options left, or apply a patch to the binary file of the program in question (unsafe, as well as difficult if the file is digitally signed or write-protected), or modify “a running instance of the target program in memory”.



Altering the behavior of Notepad without altering notepad.exe.

“One of the challenges in implementing such customization is that aside from the customization itself, the developer has to deal with things like process injection, function hooking, symbol loading, creating a user interface, etc. user, etc. All the extra work that even simple customization requires means that sometimes it’s not worth the effort.”

What Windhawk offers, therefore, is a service for both the end user and the developer of customizationssince it takes care of all those previous tasks by itself so that the developer can take care of the customization itself.



Editing the template to create a new mod.

Furthermore, this allows each of them can take the form of a simple text file with code: easy to edit if you want to tweak something, and easy to scan for malware. Also, the program itself provides you with a template to create your own customizationand makes it easy for you to fork from a previous project.