Windjammers 2, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Stadia

The cold winter has received a ray of summer sunshine with the nostalgic return of one of the most memorable Neo Geo arcade games from the long-awaited and beloved Data East. Who could have imagined that in 2022 we would have a sequel to Windjammers? However, is it more than just encapsulated nostalgia? We see it in the analysis of Windjammers 2.

What can we ask of the wave of neo retro that we are experiencing? I have it very clear: ambition, desire and imagination. Let’s celebrate that we are the children of the 80s and 90s who now have the power to make projects come true that once seemed unlikely for men with ties and briefcases, and the experience of three decades behind the new launches it must serve for something more than commodifying nostalgia. This was the case with Streets of Rage 4: the inexhaustible source of praise for Guard Crush Games has not stopped flowing since its release in the spring of 2020, exceeding any expectation imagined by the craziest fan of the forgotten Sega franchise. Has it been the case Windjammers 2 Dot Emu?

We would have to do an exercise of sincerity before facing the analysis of a sequel as unlikely as this one. What is Windjammer? We are facing a video game with an indisputable summer cut in which six athletes competed to be champions of a kind of tennis competition with flying discs. The sauce of the long-awaited Data East was in the superpowers of each of the contenders and its challenging arcade mode. Did it deserve a sequel? Well the game was a recreational success in European countries and it is situated in a comfortable cult position for many users of the time, but far from the great arcade references in the rest of the planet. Of course, in 2022 it still has a fervent fan base that still competes and that has taken the Neo Geo title to stages as lavish as the EVO… but is the sequel up to the task?

I love seeing people of our generation bravely face impossible and unexpected sequels, but maybe something more than good intentions was missing here: ambition and being a little braver to sign a product that can transcend the cheapest nostalgia. I’ll tell you next.

Curb shot!

In 2022 Windjammers still have a fervent fan base that still competesThe general feeling at the controls of Windjammers 2, in principle, would be completely successful. Have you imagined in the last 29 years what could a Windjammers sequel look like? I’m sure Data East would have done something like what we have today in the mid-’90s, because it has all the obvious ingredients that any Flying Disc Game lover expected: new characters, new settings, and new moves. Let’s go by parts: The already mythical Gary Scott, Hiromi Mita, Klaus Wessel, Loris Biaggi, Steve Miller (ignoring his Korean alter ego) and our representative Jordi Costa join him Jao Raposa, Max Hurrican, Sammy Ho and Sophie de Lys. The playable scheme is as expected: they oscillate between powerful but slow discus throwers, agile but not very strong and balanced in their two main statistics to which, naturally, each of the new special shots is added.

Regarding the stadiums, the mythical arenas of the classic game have been rescued and some new ones have been added with some curious mechanics such as the rebounder that changes its position as it is hit by the discs in the game. It remains to be seen if it is accepted by the community in the competitive, but it is a fresh change that will force users to be more accurate in analyzing the trajectory of the puck and its defense to avoid goals. As for the new movements, two stand out: jump, parry and the quick return. You already know that when you receive the disc you can make it rise to execute the classic special shot; now it will not be the only option in your strategy. You can jump, catch the disk and throw it at the opponent’s ground to score.

The parry translates into a strategy similar to the jump and throw: without capturing the puck you will be able to hit it at the right moment to make it reach the floor of the rival court in a quick movement with a short trajectory. The fast return, instead of throwing the puck to the opponent’s ground like the parry, throws it in the usual flying path. The goal of the three new disc return and receive additions? The obvious: to speed up the game even more and give the 1993 software a new layer of specialization that changes Windjammers forever. Everything sounds good with the sequel a priori, right? Then, what is problem?

Miss. 2 points

It’s easy to explain how simple windjammers 2 is in his staging. The occasion deserved to be more ambitious in all aspects, especially when the only thing that survives from the Windjammers community in 2022 is the competitive base of the 1993 classic. Tutorials that would have helped players better understand how the optimal return of the discs, access to the different bonus tests without having to play the arcade mode or, in fact, a more attractive and modern arcade mode than the mere objective of going after each of the rivals of the game through an insubstantial map and reaching an ending with the typical conclusion accompanied by illustrations of the champion.

Windjammers 2 seems content to do the obvious and that’s itAnd it is impossible not to think of Streets of Rage 4 when you take control of Windjammers 2: the work of Guard Crush Games managed to be a sponge of the beat’em up genre and absorb all the knowledge and advances of 30 years of absence and evolution of referents of the genre while Sega forgot Axel and company in its licenses drawer; Windjammers 2 seems content to do the obvious and that’s it. That the playable novelties are limited to the three additions mentioned in previous lines and an energy bar that allows us to launch a super shot without a load or reach impossible to stop discs, I find it not very ambitious.

But don’t get me wrong: If all you’re looking for is a sequel to Windjammers, you’re in luck. A nostalgic re-entry with a franchise that no one would have imagined we would see in 2022, it is true. A arcade mode in which to beat ten rivals, see an end and herding. Because of the affection I feel for the saga as one of my childhood games, I dare to ask for something more than what I received. Although you can’t be unfair either: It is functional and does its job.. It depends on your level of demand to know if Windjammers 2 is for you or not.

The sequel we expected in 1994

Without great feats in sound and visuals, its developers have managed to reproduce some of the mythical invocations of special shots of the main protagonists, with the reintroduction of new revisions of the mythical melodies and some new compositions that are functional and consistent with the product. . That graphically it does not take risks is, at the same time, its greatest virtue and hits. Visually it oozes so much neo-retro that it could appear in the dictionary if we were to look for the standard artistic section of the new wave of unexpected resurrections of franchises from the 80s and 90s. Of course, the respect for the original designs of the protagonists and the arenas is unquestionable .

It’s simple in its ways and while it could have been an optimal sequel to 1994’s Windjammers, it’s not so much in 2022.In fact, it is in the new stadiums where he takes the most daring decisions Windjammers 2. There are very interesting visuals and there are those that make decisions with the shadows that complicate the visibility of the game itself, but nothing worrying. Worthy of praise is the commitment to rollback netcode, which will guarantee the best online connection to enjoy disc games with players from all over the world. It is evident that its creators have had good intentions with the dream return of a franchise forgotten by more than half the world, but I also think that lovers of classic video games in general we should be a little more ambitious what strollers of crude nostalgia.

Patting oneself on the chest for having played Windjammers in a crusty arcade on a Mediterranean beach in 1993 is a non-negotiable pleasure for some of our leisure geeks, but that will not mean that the software that concerns us in 2022 could have been more than just a continuation who doesn’t seem to have learned anything from the last 30 years in the industry and apply it to his formula to live up to the love we all have for him. It is inevitable to think that Windjammers 2 could have been much more than it has been in all aspects. It’s simple in its ways and while it could have been an optimal sequel for 1994, not so much in 2022.