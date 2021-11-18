Windjammers 2 will bring their discs to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass, and introduce new characters

The playable character Jordi Costa returns to the franchise with Sammy Ho, a new option in the delivery.

Windjammers 2 keep heating before starting the game, because, after a successful open beta, the game presents the most interesting news. You have now confirmed its release on Xbox One, something to which its presence in Xbox Game Pass both on consoles and on PC. So, taking into account that the delivery will also be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Stadia, all kinds of players will be able to enjoy these disc competitions.

DotEmu, the developer studio, wants the game to be enjoyed by a large number of players, so not only does it open the door to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass, but it will also enable cross game between the PC and Xbox versions of the game. A novelty that adds to the same functionality between PS4 and PS5 users.

In addition, Windjammers 2 goes further with the news and presents two playable characters for parties. On the one hand, DotEmu has announced to Sammy Ho, a star gardener and athlete who has never been seen in the franchise. And it is that the second playable option will be the one already known Jordi Costa, the representative of Spain in the game who had already demonstrated his skills and strength in the first installment of Windjammers.

Thus, DotEmu he is preparing the track for players to go out and polish their mastery with the disc, something that, after a delay is announced, will eventually happen in this 2021. The game, as we have seen in a most frantic gameplay, aims to recover the essence of the first title from unprecedented powers, spectacular movements and, of course, a gameplay that will put our reflexes to the test.

