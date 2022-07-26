Windows 10 also has problems with a recent update that prevents you from continuing to use the printer: here’s how to fix it

Yesterday we echoed that a bug in the latest update released by Microsoft for Windows 11 it had the unexpected side effect of loading the operating system’s start menu, causing it to disappear immediately after being clicked and rendering it inaccessible.

Apparently a point in favor of advocates that Windows 10 is a safer bet than Windows 11 when it comes to stability. At least, it has been for a few hours, until last night Microsoft confirmed that one of the latest cumulative updates for Windows 10 (la KB5014666) it also came with a bug under the arm.

As confirmed by the company, if you have installed this update and you have a USB printer (and most today are), it could stop working. More concretely, Windows might start showing duplicate printers installed on the system (the new ones add the “Copy1” suffix) and when the user tried to print a document—either by selecting the original device or a duplicate—the print would fail.

Let’s remember that the summer of last year was already a horrible time for Windows bugs related to printers: first the PrintNightmare vulnerability (which exposed the computer to arbitrary code execution cyberattacks, through the Print Spooler service) and then a 16-year-old bug that affected HP, Xerox and Samsung drivers.

Microsoft, of course, already is working on a patch for the problem caused by your update… but it is not yet available. Meanwhile, he has spread some possible tricks to mitigate the problem… although it seems that these are not always effective. All good news. In any case, the possible solutions are as follows:

Three options (not very definitive) to fix it

Access Windows 10 Settings, from there to “Bluetooth and devices” and select “Printers and scanners”. If the printer appears duplicated as explained before, let’s try to print something with it; then, let’s do the same with the original. If only the original works, we delete the duplicate and that’s it.

If only the duplicate works, we access the “Printer Properties” of it, select the “Ports” tab, and note which port it is using. Next, we will have to access the properties of the original, check the same data and, if the port used by both does not match, modify it to match the one in the copy.

The second option, faster, but that does not guarantee that the problem will not be reproduced after the next reboot, goes through uninstall all installed printers, and reinstall ‘the good’ from scratch.

The third option proposed by Microsoft is to try update the printer drivers and, if this does not work, try to do the same with the firmware.