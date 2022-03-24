Windows 10 and 11 change their Insider Program: you can try experimental features that will never reach all users

Since it started with Windows 10, the Insider Program has become Microsoft’s favorite way to test changes with a handful of volunteer users before shipping them out to the general public. This has worked more or less well, and many are enthusiastic about test the new features of the system before anyone else.

Now, with Windows 11, the way the program works has changed quite a bit, with new launch channels that have just received another quite important change. The Dev or “Development” channel now will become an experimental channel testing features that may never make it to the final version of Windows.

It’s time to change the channel if you don’t want to try the weirdest ideas





Microsoft has just released Windows 11 Build 22581 to the Dev and Beta channels of the Insider Program. They have released the same version to both channels to precisely give all users the opportunity to decide whether to stay or change channels.

The Insider Program has three channels: Dev, Beta, and Release Preview.

it will now become the channel for the long-term work of engineers, with features and experiences that may never see release as they test different concepts and get feedback. The Beta Channel it will be the one that will show experiences that are closest to what will be sent to all customers in general. It’s where you’ll basically be able to try out the new features of Windows 11, and to a much lesser extent Windows 10, before they’re shipped to the stable release.

Being on the Dev Channel no longer means that you will receive all the features sooner, but rather that you will receive experiments that may not see the light of day at the end of the day



This is the old description of the Insider Program channels

It’s important to know that the Dev and Beta channels will now represent parallel development paths, so there may be cases where features and experiences appear first in the Beta channel instead of in Dev. That is, using the Dev Channel no longer means that you will receive everything first, but rather that you may receive experimental features that never make it into Windows.

Builds that are released to the Dev Channel should not be considered a specific version of Windows, included features may change over time, be removed or replaced in Insider builds, or may never be released beyond Windows Insiders for customers in general.

This is a pretty big change, as for many years seeing something in any of the Insider builds used to mean we’d see it in the final build sooner or later, no matter how many years it sometimes took to get there. Now they make it clear that there is a possibility that there are functions that never end up in production.

Images | WallpaperHub