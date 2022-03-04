Windows 10 and 11 do not delete all your files after “formatting” the system: this is how you can solve it

Microsoft has confirmed a bug affecting Windows 10 and 11, which prevents the system from properly erasing all the files you should delete after resetting the system using the built-in function in Settings.

Basically, the Windows function that allows reinstall Windows deleting files and leaving everything as new is failing when it comes to deleting OneDrive folders that the user has synced with the Microsoft cloud.

First it was Windows 10 deleting files that it shouldn’t. Now it is that it does not erase everything after resetting the system





For a long time Windows 10 offers an option to restore the computer to its original state, it is something that has almost the same effect as formatting the disk and reinstalling with the system from a disk or USBbut that saves you more steps.

“Reset” offers to reinstall Windows while keeping personal files or removing them completely. It is in the case of choosing this last option that the process is failing. This affects files in OneDrive or OneDrive for Business folders that have been downloaded and synced locally.

If there are any OneDrive files that are “cloud only” or haven’t been downloaded or opened on the device, they won’t be affected and won’t persist after the reset because the files aren’t downloaded or synced locally.

Microsoft is working on a fix for this issue, in the meantime, they recommend the following to users to mitigate the issue if they need to reset a computer:



Steps to unlink a PC from OneDrive account

To avoid the problem before reset : You must first sign out or unlink OneDrive. Detailed instructions for this can be found on the Microsoft support website.

: You must first sign out or unlink OneDrive. Detailed instructions for this can be found on the Microsoft support website. To fix the problem on computers that have already been reset: You must delete the “Windows.old” folder from the cleanup in Windows Settings. Step-by-step instructions can be found on the Microsoft support website.

This is still a curious bug, especially because of the memorable Windows 10 October 2018 Update bug that caused Microsoft to withdraw the update. Back then it was Windows deleting files it shouldn’t, save is keeping the ones it should delete.

The issue affects Windows 11 version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; and Windows 10, version 20H2.