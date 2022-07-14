Windows 10 and 11 look almost dated in design next to this concept that updates the style of Windows 7 to 2022

There is some consensus among Windows users that one of the best versions of this operating system released by Microsoft throughout its history it was Windows 7. A consensus reinforced, furthermore, by the bad opinion that both its predecessor and its successor deserved.

But could Windows 7 have been even better if it had been released in 2022 instead of 2009? Or, put another way, Could – all else being equal – Windows 7 overshadow the current Windows 11?





That is the question you tried to answer the conceptual designer Addy Arapi —from the YouTube channel Addy Visuals—, launching a video of less than 2 minutes that shows us a simulation of ‘how it would have been’: in it we see a recognizable Windows 7 (with traditional elements like the desktop background image or the structure of the Start menu) but modernized (by resorting to a revised logo or new icons, for example).

Windows 7 has not been officially supported by Microsoft for two years and yet, according to Statcounter data, its market share last month (11.52%) was still above Windows 11’s 10.96%.

A design concept that goes beyond the merely aesthetic

But this conceptual video of the ‘remake’ of Windows 7 is not limited to showing us the merely visual aspects, but also innovates by including modern features like tabs in Windows Explorer. So modern, in fact, that this feature hasn’t even made it to Windows 11 yet (although its arrival is imminent, after years and years of waiting by users).

At a given moment, we can also appreciate a desktop launcher/findersimilar to the PowerToys Run tool from the Microsoft PowerToys:





It hasn’t made it to Windows 11 either. (nor is it intended to, not without third party apps) another feature of Windows presented in the video, such as ‘Dynamic Background Images’, an admittedly self-explanatory term for images that change throughout the day to reflect the day/night cycle.

Of course, This is the era of Windows 11, and certain elements of this operating system ‘sneak’ into the simulation created by Addy Arapi, such as the sound settings menu or the network icon in the system tray, but its author still manages to integrate them well into the general design of Windows 7.

Sleek icons, tidy Start menu (for many, including myself, the best in the history of Windows), Tabbed browser…let’s be clear, this is every Windows user’s dream. But when the video comes to an end, we are rudely awakened by a warning: “This is NOT real software”. Oh.

And if you liked the idea, but your filiations in terms of operating systems go a few years further, up to 2001 and Windows XP, you might want to know that Arapi already released another video a few months ago with the simulation of Windows XP ‘2022 Edition’.

Via | gamestar