Windows 10 and 11 PowerToys just copied one of macOS’s best features

I firmly believe that the new Power Toys are a of the best things we can add to our Windows 10 or Windows 11 installation to make the system much more complete. Not only do they have some of the best tools for power users, but they are releasing new utilities all the time.

The next PowerToys tool I can’t wait for is called “Peek“, and although at the moment it is only a prototype, the developers behind the project have shared a video of its operation on Reddit and it is basically the Quick Look of macOS.

PowerToys Peek

If you’re familiar with Apple’s desktop system, you most likely know what Quick Look is. Basically, it’s one of the most convenient features of macOS because it allows you to open a preview almost any file just by pressing the space bar.

We’ve had a third-party tool on Windows for a long time that does an excellent job with this, also called QuickLook. Unlike this one, the new “Peek” for PowerToys works with a different keyboard shortcut: Shift+Space barand for now it only works with images.

However, that is just the default behavior, like almost any other PowerToy, we can customize that shortcut to our liking and choose another combination. In addition, the “toy” is under development and at this time they accept all comments and suggestions from the community.





It is precisely the community that has mentioned that for now it looks promising and It would be great to have more features and support for files other than images like macOS Quick Look.

One of its creators says he completely agrees, and what they have shown so far is simply a prototype created in four weeks by engineers who are starting to test the whole PowerToys thing, by the time they release a first version, it should have a lot more features.

Let’s remember that the PowerToys project is open source and we can see details about its progress from GitHub. Peek may not have arrived as an official utility yet, but if these tools have proven anything over time, it is that they tend to be updated quickly, constantly, and the utilities they offer are getting better and better.