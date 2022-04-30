Windows 10 and 11 Video Editor is so far behind Windows Movie Maker that I can see why it’s so hidden

In January 2017, Microsoft announced that it was no longer supporting Windows Movie Maker, the emblematic simple video editor that it had not updated since 2012. One of the great integrated tools of Windows XP, and the protagonist of the Windows Live Essentials pack, said goodbye like this after five agonizing years.

Windows 10 never included it as standard, but Microsoft allowed to download and install it from its servers, until he left decided to give him a silent farewell. Everything seemed aimed at Redmond developing a true and worthy successor to Movie Maker, as Windows Central said in 2016.

However, four years and three months later, and after six years of Windows 10 and a few months of Windows 11, that has not happened and the user who wants to edit a video from the system in a basic way, but the way he did it before, he can no longer. Yes, you can download Windows Movie Maker and install it, as we tell you here. Before continuing, you should know that Windows 11 includes in its versions of the Insider Program a new dedicated editor, Clipchamp, which is added to the option that we discussed in the article, but it is not highly recommended at the moment.

Windows Movie Maker has an unknown “successor” in Windows 10









As smartphones have made more and better videos, it would make sense that the pre-installed or built-in tools for editing them in operating systems would have improved accordingly. That has been the case on Android, with Google Photos, or on iOS, with Photos and iMovie. However, both in macOS, where iMovie was losing features, and in Windows 10 and 11, where we are going to see how it lost much more, users are more orphans of improvements.

In 2017, saying goodbye, Windows Movie Maker felt like an outdated video editing app because, despite not having been updated in five years, it still had the old aesthetic. Nevertheless, it’s the tool that many users started using years and years before, and it kept getting installed. Today the system offers such a poor (and unknown) alternative with Photos / Video Editor, that let’s see what happened to Movie Maker searches during April 2020, in full confinement:





Having removed the official Windows Movie Maker downloads, when there was a lot of home video editing to do (compilation videos of birthday wishes from people cooped up at home, server sent like four), people wanted to turn to Movie Maker as a safe bet. Because the Windows 10 and 11 Video Editor, integrated in Photos, is as unknown as it is incomplete, even though Microsoft recommends it like this:

“Windows 10 includes the Video Editor, a complete set of video creation and editing tools that tell the story with music, text, motion, and 3D effects. The Video Editor is the successor to Movie Maker in Windows 10with a focus on easy-to-use creative tools that let you tell your story.”

Video Editor (Photos) is a long way from what Windows Movie Maker was



The possibilities of Photos/Video Editor in Windows 10 are negligible as it pretends to do the same as in Movie Maker. Modernity, yes, but predetermined.

Knowing that Microsoft was proposing Photos/Video Editor as an alternative, I proposed to my partner to use it when he asked me how he could install Windows Movie Maker, of which she was an “advanced user”. And my recommendation could not be worse. From the first moment, she felt not only uncomfortable, as is normal when changing the tool with which you have worked for years and years, but also without functions and surrounded by limitations.

Quickly saw that text editing in Photos and Video Editor is extremely limited, both in terms of availability of sources and flexibility. There is a default font list, which you can’t get out of. With them you cannot change the style, nor place text by eliminating the style of templates that are integrated.

Windows 10 Video Editor has embraced the era of filters and quick editing very well, but it has forgotten almost everything else

It’s just that, they have made customization very limited, embracing the era of templates without allowing anything to be changed. And you feel limited. The “adventure” style, for example, is orange, and it doesn’t allow you to change color, which would come in handy to fit better with colored backgrounds that suit it more.

The only thing that can be changed in text is the location in the “Design” section, but with default locations. Also the style, but when you touch the “Move”, the only thing you alter are the animations of the background images, not text transitions. In that sense, you can choose the time of each image in the video, but not the time of the text accompanying that image.



You only have to look at this image of Movie Maker to see all the flexibility it brought despite its basic editor limitations.

In contrast to all this, Movie Maker feels much more flexible and less “Instagram” in the sense of not being as reliant on default mods.. In the text, you can use the system fonts, change the size, choose the exact place where you want the text, etc. Everything is less aesthetic and modern than the Photos/Video Editor templates, but the aesthetic is chosen by you and the possibilities of changing to bold, italics, color of the outlines, etc. are appreciated.

Besides, entering text with a certain style, we could copy it to another slide, so it’s easy to keep photos and text consistent. In addition, you can choose the animation of the photo independently of the type of input of the text in the image.



Recording narration in Windows Movie Maker was convenient and didn’t require you to exit the application.

Regarding other functions, to give more examples, in Movie Maker we can record audio narrate directly in the applicationwithout having to use external audio, or take video from the webcam, which we have not seen possible in the new editor.



This allowed Movie Maker to export to YouTube and other platforms

Also, in this age of social media, Video Editor on Windows does not support sharing to platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, etc, but only allows export. Again, in contrast, Movie Maker in 2012 could do all of that as well as let us select resolution for local export.

A version of this article was published in 2021.