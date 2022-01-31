Windows 10 needs to stay online for at least 8 hours to successfully install updates

Microsoft has explained that a device with Windows must be connected to the Internet for at least eight hours in order to successfully download and install updates. Basically, the time a PC spends online is important so that updates don’t fail.

This is quite interesting because, as they explain on the Microsoft IT blog, hours of connectivity must be continuous to ensure the security of an update. Specifically, two hours of continuous connectivity and an additional six hours after a patch is released. Any interruption in connectivity in this window of time may mean that Windows Update is not working for you as it should.

WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL AND LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS

The connection time is what most influences whether or not the equipment is updated





Microsoft says it has spent a lot of time trying to understand why Windows devices aren’t always fully up to date. They have discovered that one of the things that has the most impact on this is the hours the device spends on and connected to Windows Update.

What we found is that devices that don’t meet a certain amount of connection time have very little chance of being updated successfully.

That time connected to Windows Update is what allows for successful downloading, and background installations that are able to restart or resume once the device is active and connected.

At Microsoft they call that measure “Update Connectivity“, something like “upgrade connectivity“. This is the time in hours that a device is on and connected to Microsoft services such as Windows Update.



System administrators can see if devices meet enough connectivity time from Microsoft Intune

In addition to this they explain that approximately 50% of devices that are not on a supported version of Windows 10 do not meet the minimum measure of upgrade connectivity. They also add that approximately 25% of the devices that are in a supported version of Windows 10 and with security updates that are more than 60 days old, it is also because they have less than the minimum required online time.

We now know that Windows has an internal meter that determines if a PC has spent enough time online to be able to successfully install updates.

What all this means is that if for some reason your Internet connection is unstable, or your computer or the computers on a business network do not spend enough time connected to the Internet to fill that internal meter that Windows has and that we now know that it’s called “Update Connectivity”, so updates are going to tend to 1. Not download or 2. Not install properly.

This is not to say that Windows is going to install a half-baked update that it failed to download successfully, with Windows 10 multiple measures have been put in place to prevent this. What happens is that the updates fail and the team cannot complete them, and that is why there are so many outdated teams.

The good news is that Microsoft is reducing the size of updates, at least with Windows 11 they say they have made them up to 40% smaller, something that should influence the time they take to download and obtain correctly.