Windows 10 now runs on 1 billion devices

March 16, 2020
Windows 10 vs Windows 7 and Windows 8 devices

Microsoft launched recently that House home windows 10 is now working on over 1 billion per thirty days full of life devices, merely six months after passing 900 million devices.Be taught Further



